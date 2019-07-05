All the lefties who spent their Independence Day crapping on America need to check themselves and get some perspective. Chad Felix Greene might be the perfect guy to give it to them:

America is: A boy raised by a single father making $18k a year who grew up in a Southern Baptist family, came out as gay at 16, tried out a new gender, several religions, a new name, converted to Judaism, lived with HIV, illustrated children's books… — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 4, 2019

…became a professional writer, built a political commentary following from scratch, got two degrees, nearly finished my 3rd, got a good job from years of experience, met my husband online and built a new life together and gets to create, share and dream freely today. 😊🇺🇸 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 4, 2019

…and I might run for Congress. 😘 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 4, 2019

Doesn’t get much more inspiring than that.

& a hell of a good person. Everything is well deserved (everything good anyway). — Alex Rodriguez Jr. (@iLLeStEyECoN) July 4, 2019

Can I hug you? 🤗 That's really inspiring. — Campbell Dawn (@campbelldawn) July 4, 2019

Thank you Chad! We’ve been told for so long that your story isn’t possible. — Don Rose (@morgdad) July 4, 2019

Sounds like an American success story to me! Well done. — Mary In the Pacific Northwest (@maryintheUSA) July 5, 2019

What an inspiring life you've had. You've done so much to be proud of! Well done! 👍 — Jae Mac (@JaeMac7) July 5, 2019

It is truly remarkable what you have overcome. God has plans for you ¡! I struggle with my raising 3 kids as a single dad and stories like yours inspire me, even more so because my eldest is autistic. Thanks for sharing. — Jose Roberto Ugarte (@consejero01) July 4, 2019

And we are lucky to have you😘 — Lana Budd🌩 (@PalmBreezy) July 4, 2019

The celebrity class could learn something from this fine American. https://t.co/n3hSlEEAkL — Sarah (@mamaswati) July 5, 2019