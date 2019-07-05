Michael Moore seems totally sane and not at all unhinged in this take on “Salute to America”-goers getting rained on:

Allllrighty then.

Sorry, but who’s living in an “invented reality”? Michael Moore and hard lefties are the ones peddling pie-in-the-sky policies like universal health care and free college (and continuing to push conspiracy theories about rigged elections).

But enough about progs.

