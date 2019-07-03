Capitol Hill Books is a D.C. mainstay. But if you’re in town for this year’s Independence Day festivities, you should probably know that they only cater to a certain clientele:

Reminder: the best way to avoid MAGA tourists in DC this holiday weekend is to enter a bookstore. — Capitol Hill Books (@chbooksdc) July 3, 2019

Yes. Perhaps the MAGA folks would be more comfortable in the conservative bookstores in DC….which do not exist… — Capitol Hill Books (@chbooksdc) July 3, 2019

This is like the 497th Trump joke we’ve told on this platform, so don’t act all surprised and outraged, you delicate flowers. — Capitol Hill Books (@chbooksdc) July 3, 2019

Well, that’s one way to drum up interest in your business. Not positive interest, but hey, there’s no such thing as bad publicity, right?

"Hey, let's insult a large number of potential customers" is a real marketing hot take. — Beau Geste (@BeauGeste11) July 3, 2019

The best way to alienate your clientele is to suggest that half of them don't (or can't) read. Hope you guys aren't shelving any books about poverty, systematic economic alienation, addiction, lack of access to education, and/or political apathy to working class problems. — Farahn Morgan (@FarahnMorgan) July 3, 2019

No. No it’s not. Unless their goal is to let people know that they’re jerks.

As a UMD graduate school alum who spent many dollars in your bookstore (I liked Politics and Prose better) it’s good to know that when I visit DC I won’t have to bother coming back. Your ignorance and bias is not becoming of a bookstore owner. — Subhawk (@subhawk68) July 3, 2019

I was a patron of your store all the time when I worked on the Hill. Is this insult the work of an intern, or does it represent your company policy? A suggestion: sell MAGA hats and see how fast they sell. Free market research. But can the slime, please. — Christopher Manion (@realchrismanion) July 3, 2019

I've patronized your shop plenty of times but I'm not interested in returning for a helping of lame condescension. — Patrick Brennan (@ptbrennan11) July 3, 2019

Even though I'm a conservative I've always enjoyed your partisan digs and jokes tucked into books – one of my favorites parts of living on the hill. The wit and dry humor remind me of my late grandfather. But this is joyless and nasty… and that's really sad. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 3, 2019

I hope you won't lump this response in with those loudly attacking you and dismiss it—or be self-satisfied reading the responses from those praising you. I hope you can see that with this small gesture you are perpetuating and widening the divide and spreading ignorance. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 3, 2019

I've spent thousands at Capitol Hill books over two decades and I have to co-sign with Lyndsey. There's no need for this. https://t.co/Vm9Gberyau — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 3, 2019

There really isn’t.

Always the same bigoted nonsense. 🙄 Shop at @amazon instead. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/aG1cJiZls4 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 3, 2019

Ever heard of https://t.co/9EOrG00mSL ? — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) July 3, 2019

Couldn't imagine a better advertisement for @amazon than this. — Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) July 3, 2019

No wonder https://t.co/H7a9tWYeyA is eating your lunch. — Insolent Puppy (@InsolentPuppy) July 3, 2019

Great way to get business while you're fighting to stay live against Amazon. — WhatsInAName (@WhatsIn55932917) July 3, 2019

"Excuse me, do you have the new Mark Levin?"

"What? Of course not!"

"Oh. Well, that's okay." [pulls out phone, orders it on Amazon] https://t.co/5cy7En5SRW — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 3, 2019

Everyone check out this awesome bookstore https://t.co/bsvy4HTnxJ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 3, 2019

Instant delivery with none of the hassle of political bias or snark. It's the closest to Nirvana we'll ever come. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2019

Ordering books from the safety of your home without worrying about a Dem assaulting you with concrete molotovs — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 3, 2019

Possibly literally.