As Twitchy told you over the weekend, Ted Cruz called out Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler for not only failing to take any action to curb Antifa violence, but also allowing it to fester:

Meanwhile, Wheeler took time yesterday to pat himself on the back for being such an awesome supporter of the First Amendment who totally stands against violence.

Trending

Wheeler, of course, took absolutely no responsibility for the increase in violence. He did, however, fire back at Ted Cruz:

Could Ted Wheeler stop trying to divert people’s attention from the mess he’s made?

Flashback to October 2018, in the aftermath of another time when Antifa was part of Portland’s proud free speech tradition:

“I was appalled by what I saw in the video, but I support the Portland Police Bureau’s decision not to intervene,” he said at a press conference. “This whole incident will be investigated.”

The video posted by journalist Andy C. Ngo showed protesters, including members of antifa [sic] and Black Lives Matter, blocking an intersection and attempting to direct traffic at while officers on motorcycle watched from a block away.

At one point, the activists chased down 74-year-old Kent Houser after he made a right turn against their wishes, pounding on his silver Lexus and breaking a window. The car sustained thousands of dollars in damage, he told the Oregonian.

Even so, Mr. Wheeler insisted that “motorists should feel completely safe coming into downtown Portland.”

It sure sounds like Wheeler is cool with Antifa violence. At the very least, he’s cool with maintaining conditions that foster Antifa violence.

More from Cruz:

It’s right here, Ted Wheeler:

So, Mayor Wheeler … who’s the one who needs to get his facts straight?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy NgoantifapoliceportlandPortland Police BureauTed CruzTed Wheelerviolence