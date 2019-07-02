Yesterday, Andrew Yang became the first Democratic presidential candidate to condemn Antifa’s assault on independent journalist Andy Ngo. Yang’s defense of Ngo didn’t exactly open the floodgates and inspire his fellow Dem POTUS hopefuls to follow in his footsteps, though today, Eric Swalwell gave it the old college try:

I don’t agree with much of what @MrAndyNgo ever says. But that’s not the point. He should not be harmed for his views and his attackers should be prosecuted. *And Congress should pass my Journalist Protection Act, which makes it a federal crime to assault or batter a journalist. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 2, 2019

Honest question: Is Eric Swalwell literally incapable of doing anything right?

There are already laws against assault and battery. — Stewart J. Campbell (@sjwildcat) July 2, 2019

There are already laws against assault and battery. Do we need more laws? If I get assaulted or battered, I want the same protections and I am not a journalist… — Laurentia dreams of bicycle paths (@Laurentia) July 2, 2019

Assault is already a crime, and I don't want the government deciding who is and isn't a reporter. https://t.co/qEjH8iaYjy — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) July 2, 2019

Just like the Left to create a new protected class rather than protect us all. — Will Blalock (@willliamblalock) July 2, 2019

Making "journalist" a protected class is a great idea if you want the government determining who is and isn't a "journalist." I'll pass, thanks. https://t.co/kMFrfkOEcH — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 2, 2019

Same.

Lol assault is already illegal. Thank you for at least acknowledging he was assaulted though. That’s progress! — bourbon neat 🥃 (@jaylindsaytx) July 2, 2019

Thanks for supporting the right of @MrAndyNgo to do his work without fear of assault. It's already a crime in every state to assault a person, journalist or not, so yet another law is not needed. Let's enforce the laws we already have on the books, including the Civil Rights Act. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 2, 2019

Particularly when your liberal friends claim that @MrAndyNgo isn’t a journalist or they need a journalist detector to identify who is and isn’t … your proposed law will get stalled over the definition. People are people — a good rule is don’t assault anyone, period. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 2, 2019

What a novel idea.

Just pass a law against crime. — Andrews Dad (@Andrew_Dad) July 2, 2019

Even better!

It’d almost be impressive … if it weren’t so stupid.