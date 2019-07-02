On today’s episode of “Non Sequiturs with Bette Midler”:

It’s hot in France … so Donald Trump shouldn’t have tanks at the Fourth of July parade on the Mall? You don’t have to be a fan of military parades or think that the tanks are necessary here, but come on.

Trending

It’s actually pretty simple: Bette Midler is what happens when your TDS goes untreated.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: allyBette MidlerClimate changeFourth of JulyFranceJuly 4military paradeparadetanksweather