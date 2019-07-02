On today’s episode of “Non Sequiturs with Bette Midler”:

An unheard of 115 degrees in France, one of our allies, and Mr Trump is only interested in putting tanks on the Mall for his salute to himself July 4th. I am so ashamed. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 2, 2019

It’s hot in France … so Donald Trump shouldn’t have tanks at the Fourth of July parade on the Mall? You don’t have to be a fan of military parades or think that the tanks are necessary here, but come on.

Bette, I love you, but can you correlate how one has to do w the other? — GIJane (@GIJaneAZ) July 2, 2019

She thinks Trump controls the weather apparently — AnthonyG89 (@AG_Chronicles) July 2, 2019

He's supposed to change the temperature in France? That would be quite the trick — DanCarrier (@DanCarrier11) July 2, 2019

I didn't know President Trump could control the weather 🤔🤔 — AnthonyG89 (@AG_Chronicles) July 2, 2019

Ya, he should invest in huge air conditioners for the country. 🤣✌️ — Motherly Incorrect (@MomIncorrect) July 2, 2019

The heat wave in Paris is Trump’s fault? You are certifiably batsh*t whacko crazy! — CliveEndiveOgiveIV (@ClivetheClubGuy) July 2, 2019

Uhm, what is he supposed to do? Although he thinks very high of himself, I doubt that he can fix the temperature in France… (Mind you, I hate the guy too, but this one I don't understand) — Linda (@linnas79) July 2, 2019

It’s actually pretty simple: Bette Midler is what happens when your TDS goes untreated.