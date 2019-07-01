Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has apparently been exposed as a liar (well, again) after claiming that she witnessed women detainees in a CBP detention center being forced to drink water from toilets and being subjected herself to physically and sexually threatening behavior from CBP officers.

Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Witnesses have reportedly said that not only did AOC scream at CBP officers when she went to the facility, but she refused to actually go in:

SCOOP: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., screamed at federal law enforcement agents “in a threatening manner” during a visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, Monday afternoon and refused to tour the facility, according to two people who witnessed it. — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) July 1, 2019

That makes it all the more incredible — at least by normal-logical-and-not-insane-person standards — that she’s still pushing forward with this stuff:

What’s haunting is that the women I met with today told me in no uncertain terms that they would experience retribution for telling us what they shared. They all began sobbing – out of fear of being punished, out of sickness, out of desperation, lack of sleep, trauma, despair. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Of course, Saikat Chakrabarti, her partner in [alleged] crime, is helping to keep the narrative going:

AOC apparently wouldn’t know the answer to that question, given that she reportedly didn’t even go inside. But AOC gonna AOC. Her tweet certainly strikes all the right emotional chords … but it seems to be missing all the honest ones. Particularly given her lack of initiative when it comes to taking any sort of action that would actually help the detainees.

I've heard more believable stories from 2nd graders. — Perky Biscuits (@PerkyBiscuits) July 1, 2019

I’m starting to think you and Jussie Smollett are related — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) July 1, 2019

it’s a known fact you exaggerate.. nobody believes you — Phil (@Phil62958569) July 1, 2019

let's see film footage — Thoth (@Jahbulon_13) July 1, 2019

She could clear all this up very easily with some actual footage of her visit. You’d think someone this passionate about helping migrant detainees would stop at nothing to document the horrors she’s been witnessing. It’s almost as AOC doesn’t actually care about these people at all.

***

Update:

AOC’s really going for broke:

CBP made us check our phones. But one woman slipped me this packet to take with me. It says “shampoo,” but she told me that this is all they give women to wash their entire body. Nothing else. Some women’s hair was falling out. Others had gone 15 days without taking a shower. pic.twitter.com/OsaKS0YD9a — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

No one is disputing that conditions in the detention facilities leave a lot to be desired. But AOC still hasn’t offered up any evidence to back up her earlier claims.

Shampoo is so scarce that t hey are slipping it to AOC — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) July 1, 2019

Is there no running water, or not enough soap? Get your stories straight. pic.twitter.com/iK2PmEsnkp — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) July 1, 2019

AOC needs to quit while she’s behind.

***

