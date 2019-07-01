Just when you thought you’d seen the worst, most heinous take on Antifa’s assault on independent journalist Andy Ngo, along comes a new contender to show us what he’s got. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Nate Bethea, who cohosts and produces “a leftist military and veteran podcast” and who apparently is not only OK with Antifa beating up non-leftist journalists but actively applauds it.

Bethea has spent the past several days telling his 24,000-plus Twitter followers that Ngo totally had it coming, and now you, too, can be subjected to his hot takes (apologies in advance for the appearance of Bethea’s unrendered tweets … we can only assume he got tired of being called out for being a garbage person and deleted a bunch of them):

[jacking off to anime in full battle rattle] look what antifa did to me — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) June 29, 2019

Awful. Praying for a quick recovery. I hope someone kept track of all the blue-checks who mocked @MrAndyNgo and tried to justify the attack. They should be called out for it.https://t.co/gXEyPF7ZSa — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 30, 2019

[uwu face] antifa carelessly opened a McDonalds milk packet and spilled some on my MILSPEC assault pack. I deserve $50k for this!!!!!! — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) June 30, 2019

RIP Andy Ngo, whose brain exploded into diarrhea fragments from getting hit with a single piece of silly string. Esteemed brain experts reported 'we've never seen so much thin broth inside someone's skull before.' The WSJ commented: 'Nooo!!! Who will we hire to be racist now?!?!' https://t.co/2FMTwLXR77 — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) June 30, 2019

If Andy Ngo had a brain hemorrhage, how would you be able to tell — Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) June 30, 2019

Ian there's an important question to ask https://t.co/BRhYo9XMvc — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) June 30, 2019

Privileged white people mocking the assault of a gay Asian man. — Mike (@mike4libertyCA) June 30, 2019

oh for sure man — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) June 30, 2019

Is Nate suggesting that’s not what he’s been doing?

Are you blind he got punched in the head multiple times and had bricks thrown at his head pic.twitter.com/beNeAHmlGp — Justin (@justin99201) June 30, 2019

lmao where are the bricks my dude — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) June 30, 2019

hate when my scheme to put, uh, caustic venal powdered Venezuela communism in milkshakes gets revealed by the plucky gumshoes of Alway Crying brigade — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) June 30, 2019

THEY GAVE HIM A BRAIN HEMORRHAGE, NATE this is what happens when you let your brain get too smooth — Turbonerd 2019 (@overdesigned) June 30, 2019

his brain has exited his body. He has transcended to a different plane of existence. Please give money for some reason — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) June 30, 2019

Ngo didn’t start the GoFundMe, but you go on, Nate.

I often walk around with premade mixtures if milkshakes, cement and bleach in case someone puts a camera in my face. I am a very peaceful person tho. https://t.co/BlPcpXCEKp — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 30, 2019

none of this is real you dumb crybaby — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) June 30, 2019

Excited what you pull out of thin air next. Drain-o? Vials of botulism? Oh oh I bet the milkshake will have had sarin gas in it by the end of the day you colossal liar — admiral ron of the pepper palace (@ronnyravegan) June 30, 2019

watch out for antifa milkshakes that actually turn into white phosphorous mortars!!! — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) June 30, 2019

Granted, I'm a woman — but tell me, Mr. Bethea, if my face looked ***anything like this*** after, say, a confrontation with a boyfriend, would you take to twitter to mock me for playing up a silly string fight? pic.twitter.com/KeDCSi2lYy — Mason 🏃🏻✂️ (@webdevMason) June 30, 2019

No, I wouldn't say domestic violence is the same thing as Andy Ngo picking a fight and then finding one, and the fact that this is all you've got is pretty indicative of how cynical and dead-eyed you creeps all are https://t.co/IrQI6uiGfy — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) June 30, 2019

But enough about you, Nate.

A beautiful and sensitive response to the peaceful beating of a conservative journalist. https://t.co/as4VPAjmsx — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) July 1, 2019

Fascism and violence are fine as long as it’s being directed at the right people.

Are you the white man calling the Asian guy racist? This white guy condones beating gay men and Asians because he wrote something bad about your friends. Do you not see how warped your mentality is? — Vince Daynes (@vdaynes2) July 1, 2019

I suppose you would know something about being a grifter. But I’ll pass on defending some cowardly Bolshevik thugs who attack the press and innocent civilians. — Brad (@EastAug) July 1, 2019

He’s not racist but go ahead and keep justifying the violence against him because eventually people will justify it against you. Good luck. — Radical Atheism (@RadicalAtheism) July 1, 2019