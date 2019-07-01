Naftali Botwin is the editor of the Jewish Worker, which, according to its Twitter bio, embodies “(((Cultural Marxism))) at its finest.” Because Jews had no greater advocate than anti-Semitic he-demon Karl Marx.

Well anyway, Botwin thinks he’s discovered incontrovertible evidence that cops are fascists, and he found it at a rally where far-Left Jews were protesting an ICE detention center because detention centers are basically concentration camps and we’re in the midst of a new Holocaust. His evidence? One of the officers had a “Molon Labe” tattoo:

One of the arresting officers at yesterday's #NeverAgainAction can be seen sporting a Molon Labe tattoo, a prominent slogan of contemporary fascism https://t.co/Slj1zOBR0N pic.twitter.com/AFUF0NG8V9 — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

“A prominent slogan of contemporary fascism.” Or … not.

JFC, you can't possible be this dumb. https://t.co/zoCDmPwbHo — JWF (@JammieWF) July 1, 2019

He can, though.

“Molon Labe” was what King Leonidas allegedly shouted at the Persians in the Battle of Thermopylae. It means, “come and take it.” The Persians wanted their weapons in order for the army to enter into Sparta unopposed. Before tweeting your asinine views, do some research dumbass. https://t.co/4Y1SiuxqLB — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) July 1, 2019

GP Molon labe means "come and take them." Attributed to Leonidas of Sparta at Thermopylae, it's a statement *against* oppressive government control of the populace advocated by actual fascists like communists and socialists. Other than that, nice try. https://t.co/U2NGGUU6L8 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 1, 2019

Molon Labe is inherently anti-fascist, but OK. How is refusing to give up your arms to a power-hungry machine fascist? Should people just let the machine take control because the machine knows best? Pro-Tip: That's how you get fascism — (Joh)nnyboy64 (@Nnyboy64) July 1, 2019

Molon Labe is fascism? https://t.co/ae4sv35pGs — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 1, 2019

Yeah, we don’t get it, either. Maybe Botwin can explain it to us.

The reading comprehension of the American conservative is a thing to behold https://t.co/XAsLHpRCFw — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

Yes, clearly the problem here is with the American conservative and not with the assclown running the Jewish Worker Twitter account.

All of the right-wing meatheads replying to this post clearly did not bother reading the link which provides voluminous evidence that the phrase has been popularized by far-right extremist movements over the last decade. — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

So, Elliott Hamilton, a conservative Jew, is a “kapo” for calling an avowed communist a communist and suggesting that he stop digging?

I’m a Jew and you do not speak for me or I suspect the vast majority of us – even the Liberals! As for this – stop! You have no idea what you’re talking about. — Simon Conway (@SimonRadio1776) July 1, 2019

Jews? Real ones who speak Hebrew in the synagogue & love our ally the amazing State of Israel? Then you know what you are saying is so insulting to actual victims of real Nazis. But you are not. Molon Labe means come & take them. That’s what actual Nazis did with Jewish Guns 🇺🇸🇮🇱 — Simon Conway (@SimonRadio1776) July 1, 2019

You want Hebrew? Kus emek. — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

My mother died of cancer when she was 50. Also, you cannot curse in Hebrew which is why you just used Arabic. Next. — Simon Conway (@SimonRadio1776) July 1, 2019

Lovely.

And now that we've mislabeled him a fascist we can punch him in the face. https://t.co/9YnL9Js3p5 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 1, 2019

TFW you've "mislabeled" a guy arresting kids protesting concentration camps a fascist https://t.co/wDOCMsZ4By — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

TFW you’re so far up AOC’s butt that you can’t hear how insane you sound. But hey, onward and upward!

At the very least, glad to have set off yet another mob of idiots. — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

You could fill a glass with the brains of everyone replying to this thread and still have room for an entire beverage. — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

Here's another article for all you cyberspartans to shove up your asses https://t.co/MWeNCY62xN — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

"Every piece of information I consume with facts contrary to my preestablished worldview upon which my entire identity and sense of meaning rests is fake news" —Every single one of you — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

Imagine calling The Washington Post far-left in all seriousness 🤣 — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

Anywho, here are a million tweets hashtaged with both #MolonLabe and #CivilWar calling for a violent uprising against American leftists because it has nothing to do with contemporary fascism. https://t.co/70kSe29gZ8 — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

"Molon labe is a statement against tyranny! Not in favor of it, you absolute moron! That's why I say it whenever I fantasize about murdering half the people in my country for wanting to make it harder for racists to commit mass-murders!" — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

Don’t even bother trying to point to the massive holes in this guy’s logic.

For every arrest you show me of an American antifascist getting arrested for assaulting an officer, I'll show you five police officers being outed as members of neo-Nazi gangs. https://t.co/gmTg3c1kHl — The Jewish Worker (@JewishWorker) July 1, 2019

👇Called a border worker a fascist because of his Molon Labe tattoo. Instead of apologizing and acknowledging their own ignorance, doubles down with this. https://t.co/SFYNoepGa7 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 1, 2019

Forget it. He’s rolling.

“Any word or slogan used by bad people is automatically corrupted,” seems like an unhealthy way of going about cultural issues, but you do you. — Eric ‘The Moth’ Shaffer (@realEricShaffer) July 1, 2019