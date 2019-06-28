Joe Biden should just bow out of the Democratic presidential race. Now that Shaun King is calling him out, his prospects are as good as dead:

Shaun King speaks from experience. Because funnily enough, Shaun also seems unable to accept the pain his positions and words have caused across the years.

That’s kind of his M.O. Shaun’s caused a lot of pain across the years:

Bernie Guy has plenty of free time on his hands, but never quite enough to check himself before he wrecks himself. Kamala Harris has a similar problem.

Oh well.

