Joe Biden should just bow out of the Democratic presidential race. Now that Shaun King is calling him out, his prospects are as good as dead:

I’m a Bernie guy, but this moment was profound for me, for this race, and for that debate. Joe Biden seems genuinely unable to accept the pain his positions and words have caused across the years. https://t.co/plZR0Wun3p — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 28, 2019

Shaun King speaks from experience. Because funnily enough, Shaun also seems unable to accept the pain his positions and words have caused across the years.

not a Biden guy at all but, I mean, you pretty much single-handedly amplified the Jussie Smollett case and then just shrugged when everything fell apart, but cool dude. https://t.co/vAAY4bAGIg — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) June 28, 2019

That’s kind of his M.O. Shaun’s caused a lot of pain across the years:

Unbelievable! Shaun King acknowledges false accusation against Texas trooper, but says HE'S THE VICTIM! https://t.co/FDXK64r0QW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 24, 2018

SHAME SHAME SHAME! Shaun King targets the WRONG reporter with bully mob, has YET to apologize https://t.co/BGGdMLZA1k — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 24, 2018

Family of man wrongly accused of murder by Shaun King now getting death threats https://t.co/yFteAMzNMQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 8, 2019

Bernie Guy has plenty of free time on his hands, but never quite enough to check himself before he wrecks himself. Kamala Harris has a similar problem.

Harris has locked up more people of color than everyone else on that stage combined. #truestory — John David Russell (@johndavidrussel) June 28, 2019

Oh well.