For some reason, people out there are looking for Jimmy Carter’s take on the current state of U.S. political affairs. They really, really need to stop doing that:

Former President Jimmy Carter: If fully investigated, it would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election and he was put in office because the Russians interfered …on his behalf.

🎥 https://t.co/CYSBIK3qHF pic.twitter.com/o71Z4InVxB — CSPAN (@cspan) June 28, 2019

Because of course he does. Does this make him the Official Grandfather of Threatening Our Democracy?

More delegitimizing American election resultshttps://t.co/QSRsKNjNjq — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 28, 2019

Imagine if the Tea Party had done this over Obama's re-election. https://t.co/vLcUOEM2P6 — Joy Pullmann (@JoyPullmann) June 28, 2019

Remember the left’s hysterical screeching when Trump suggested he might not accept the legitimacy of a Clinton win? Pepperidge Farm remembers. https://t.co/l2iPIJB1Fl — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) June 28, 2019

If you’re trying to undermine the American system of government, how would you do it differently? The Russians are taking notes. https://t.co/ID0LJrmBDp — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 28, 2019

Another bang-up job, Jimmy Carter.

Stop. Just stop. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 28, 2019

Seriously. It’s bad enough when Stacey Abrams or Hillary Clinton pulls this. But Jimmy Carter, of all people?

Jimmy Carter, who legitimized the election of Hamas and says Venezuela’s electoral system is the “best in the world, says — without any evidence — that the US presidency was stolen. He is our worst ex-president. A completely kook. https://t.co/eR5oGnW084 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 28, 2019

Don’t forget how he legitimized Mugabe’s election — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 28, 2019

Carter called the Venezuelan election system the "best in the world" after Chavez won in 2013 by smothering all opposition. Take a seat, Jimmy. https://t.co/uXjNmMhYXw — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 28, 2019

He needs to take several seats.