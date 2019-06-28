As Pride Month draws to a close, journalist Alaric DeArment has something he needs to get off his chest. Namely what a pain in the neck gay conservatives can be:

DeArment’s piece focuses primarily on gay conservative Chadwick Moore, whose views on the debauchery at some Pride parades, support of Donald Trump, and issues with transgenderism are highly problematic. According to DeArment, “homocons” like Moore are emblematic of the “self-abasing conservative gay” who doesn’t want the LGBT community to make progress:

If you’re a conservative who already thinks LGBT people are shallow hedonists, sexual predators and shrill social-justice warriors, these guys are happy to affirm that view.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with being LGBT and having conservative political views, distaste for various aspects of the subculture or disdain for left-wing rhetorical excess. However, that’s a far cry from not only aligning oneself with political movements that actively work against the LGBT community, but also reinforcing their prejudices by demeaning the rest of us.

DeArment concludes:

Closeted gay conservatives of yore were driven by obvious self-hatred. What drives these gay conservative public figures today isn’t self-hatred, but self-abasement. Like the misfit who turns his back on his friends in school to curry favor with the popular kids, the homocons condescend to fellow LGBT people, while licking the boots of homophobic bullies. But though the bullies may smile and congratulate their gay adulators on their same-sex weddings, many of them will go right back to snickering and calling them anti-gay slurs as soon as they leave the room.

If there’s any shame going on here, it’s the sort that would have even Roy Cohn beaming with pride.

The shame here is all yours, Alaric.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alaric DeArmentChadwick MooreGay pridehomoconLGBTNew York Daily NewsNYC PridePride Month