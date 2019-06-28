As Pride Month draws to a close, journalist Alaric DeArment has something he needs to get off his chest. Namely what a pain in the neck gay conservatives can be:

The NYC #Pride March is 3 days away, so I thought I’d write about why a certain type of self-abasing conservative gays has been bothering me lately. #homocons #LGBT https://t.co/UQ0Pk6lg63 — Alaric DeArment (@biotechvisigoth) June 27, 2019

DeArment’s piece focuses primarily on gay conservative Chadwick Moore, whose views on the debauchery at some Pride parades, support of Donald Trump, and issues with transgenderism are highly problematic. According to DeArment, “homocons” like Moore are emblematic of the “self-abasing conservative gay” who doesn’t want the LGBT community to make progress:

If you’re a conservative who already thinks LGBT people are shallow hedonists, sexual predators and shrill social-justice warriors, these guys are happy to affirm that view. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with being LGBT and having conservative political views, distaste for various aspects of the subculture or disdain for left-wing rhetorical excess. However, that’s a far cry from not only aligning oneself with political movements that actively work against the LGBT community, but also reinforcing their prejudices by demeaning the rest of us.

DeArment concludes:

Closeted gay conservatives of yore were driven by obvious self-hatred. What drives these gay conservative public figures today isn’t self-hatred, but self-abasement. Like the misfit who turns his back on his friends in school to curry favor with the popular kids, the homocons condescend to fellow LGBT people, while licking the boots of homophobic bullies. But though the bullies may smile and congratulate their gay adulators on their same-sex weddings, many of them will go right back to snickering and calling them anti-gay slurs as soon as they leave the room. If there’s any shame going on here, it’s the sort that would have even Roy Cohn beaming with pride.

The shame here is all yours, Alaric.

This is just embarrassing. https://t.co/azICq3GpKr — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 28, 2019

Isn't homosexuals feeling comfortable outside of the standard lefty activist social bubble a good sign that they feel comfortable in the larger society and more accepted? — Michael Hauda (@MichaelHauda) June 28, 2019

You know we're not allowed to leave the plantation, silly! — Bonnie the Feverish (@Jujucatty) June 28, 2019

I'm just grateful that our modern, tolerant worldview has given homosexuals the freedom to rigidly adhere to a strict dogma or forever be shunned. — Beorn (@Beorn2000) June 28, 2019

Sorry but I’ve been stuck in a box most of my life and refuse to be kept in it from the likes of you. You have the right to your opinion and so do I. #freethinker — Kesara (@super_kesara) June 28, 2019

Perhaps widen your scope & realise that the world is bigger than your Democrat-Republican bipartisan view. I live in a world where Trump and "a seat at the Conservative table" mean absolutely nothing. And yet @Chadwick_Moore sums up perfectly my sentiments re the excess of Pride. — Ian van Zyl (@HabibiSouth) June 28, 2019

A a conservative gay man, I find it ironic you generalize all of us. You really should have considered more research before shooting off this unbalanced piece. Weak journalism. — Doug Palardy (@djpalardy) June 28, 2019

“As Pride Month draws to a close, I want to remind everyone that it’s all about acceptance. Except these gay people. We don’t accept them.” — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) June 28, 2019

You wrote: "If you’re a conservative who already thinks LGBT people are shallow hedonists, sexual predators and shrill social-justice warriors, these guys are happy to affirm that view" I DON'T think that *because* of people like @Chadwick_Moore, @chadfelixg, @guypbenson, et al — (((L.N. Smithee))) (@LNSmithee) June 28, 2019

This entire piece is a straw man using one hack as an example of all gay conservatives to dismiss anyone who dissents out of hand. Do better. https://t.co/YNlkDp1Rdg — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) June 28, 2019

You have absolutely no clue about any of this and you're just repeating the same outdated, ignorant nonsense every other 'what I hate about gay conservatives' progressive writer has since 1983. For the love of RuPaul, could you at least *try* to talk to us about our views? 🙄 https://t.co/azICq3GpKr — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 28, 2019