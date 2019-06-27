If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past several years, it’s that no debate really gets going until Alyssa Milano weighs in.

SCOTUS ruled today that partisan gerrymandering is a state issue and not a matter for federal courts:

Well, for the record, Alyssa, like fellow scholar Seth Moulton, has got a big problem with that:

Obviously this is just another one of SCOTUS’ attacks on Democracy! Alyssa knows it’s fundamentally un-American to recognize your role in our system of government and take that role seriously.

Well, no one ever accused Alyssa Milano of understanding the basics of American government. No one serious, anyway.

Is that not an attack on our democracy, Alyssa?

Right over the cliff.

Parting evergreen advice:

