SCOTUS ruled today that partisan gerrymandering is a state issue and not a matter for federal courts:

"Partisan gerrymandering was known in the Colonies prior to Independence, and the Framers were familiar with it at the time of the drafting and ratification of the Constitution." https://t.co/BrAXThGUL7 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 27, 2019

"To hold that legislators cannot take their partisan interests into account when drawing district lines would essentially

countermand the Framers’ decision to entrust districting to political entities." https://t.co/BrAXThGUL7 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 27, 2019

"…the Constitution does

not require proportional representation, and federal courts are neither equipped nor authorized to apportion political power as a matter of fairness." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 27, 2019

Though "the Court can adjudicate one-person, one-vote claims … It hardly follows from that principle that a person is entitled to have his political party achieve representation commensurate to its share of statewide support." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 27, 2019

"The conclusion that partisan gerrymandering claims are not

justiciable neither condones excessive partisan gerrymandering nor condemns complaints about districting to echo into a void." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 27, 2019

In sum: The Court is not a substitute legislature. Got a problem with that? Take it up with the Constitution. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 27, 2019

Well, for the record, Alyssa, like fellow scholar Seth Moulton, has got a big problem with that:

🚨Today, #SCOTUS joined in political attacks on democracy, allowing blatantly partisan manipulation of voting districts.#Gerrymandering is used to suppress minority votes. It is fundamentally unamerican. We must win back the state governments in 2020.https://t.co/WTGIvIwGJX — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 27, 2019

Obviously this is just another one of SCOTUS’ attacks on Democracy! Alyssa knows it’s fundamentally un-American to recognize your role in our system of government and take that role seriously.

Court: We’re not a legislature. Go write a redistricting reform plan and get it passed legislatively. Dem activists: The Courts are corrupted! Our only option is to take this fight to the people, win elections, and reform gerrymandering in legislation! Court: 😑 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 27, 2019

Partisan gerrymandering cannot be overcome at the polls, say Democrats who retook the House of Representatives 8 months ago. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 27, 2019

Well, no one ever accused Alyssa Milano of understanding the basics of American government. No one serious, anyway.

Donald Trump received 32% of the vote in California, yet only hold 13% of the seats in the House from there. Why won't SCOTUS allow Republicans to sue to change this? https://t.co/lKfUR9yrk1 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) June 27, 2019

Is that not an attack on our democracy, Alyssa?

Omg she just keeps going lol — Daniel Horning (@Djh3rd) June 27, 2019

Right over the cliff.

