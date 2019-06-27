Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar usually has so much to say. In fact, she never really shuts up. Which is why her behavior when confronted about the darkening blemishes on her otherwise flawless moral character is so remarkable:

BREAKING VIDEO: @Ilhan Omar repeatedly refuses to answer questions from @TheRealKeean about her brother-husband. WATCH THE WHOLE THING: https://t.co/aSnvcEzpXN pic.twitter.com/nMDFZrspka — The Rebel (@TheRebelTV) June 26, 2019

What’s wrong, Ilhan? Cat got your tongue?

Love it. Shes sure fast at the mouth when shes leveling accusations but pretty slow when they come back at her. — Michael (@Sabotage69) June 27, 2019

Wow… finally someone asking the tough questions…good for you Rebel!! Good on you!! Thank you. — TysonLee (@Luv2Fly737) June 26, 2019

Speaking of asking tough questions, independent journalist and Quillette editor Andy Ngo can’t help but notice pretty deafening silence from someone else:

Alternative media gets a lot of criticism from MSM but I don’t see any of them bothering to get to the bottom of Ilhan Omar’s marriage & tax scandal. This reporter waited for the moment to ask her directly about the inconsistencies & serious allegations. pic.twitter.com/oJSvtMCQBa — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2019

The MSM have been silent, by and large — except to defend Omar from criticism, of course. Why are so many of our bravest firefighters waiting for the volunteer brigade to run toward this blaze?

I was just about to ask why nobody is directly asking her about these allegations… and then this guy goes and does just that. 👍🏻 — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) June 26, 2019

So an "ambush interview" is now someone asking simple questions that weren't prescreened? That the candidate doesnt want to answer? Our media fails us daily. — Gary (@garyalan82) June 27, 2019

***

