We pick on Eric Swalwell a lot around here. After all, he humiliates himself on a regular basis. And then there’s the whole polling-at-zero-percent thing on top of that. But we can admit when we’ve made a mistake, and after seeing this, it’s pretty clear that we grossly underestimated the momentum he’s got behind him:

It’s always nice when you can connect with your fanbase like that.

And they said it couldn’t be done. Color us impressed!

Seriously, this is just getting sad now.

Not sad enough to not laugh, though.

