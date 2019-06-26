We pick on Eric Swalwell a lot around here. After all, he humiliates himself on a regular basis. And then there’s the whole polling-at-zero-percent thing on top of that. But we can admit when we’ve made a mistake, and after seeing this, it’s pretty clear that we grossly underestimated the momentum he’s got behind him:

We're ready to make our case to end gun violence, find cures in our lifetime, and end student debt tomorrow night at the debates. I'm excited that we'll have our supporter, Jennifer, by our side! pic.twitter.com/VZjNiZyewe — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 26, 2019

It’s always nice when you can connect with your fanbase like that.

You found one? — DFS Things (@DFSThings) June 26, 2019

And they said it couldn’t be done. Color us impressed!

Did you pay your friend for this phone call? — Zach81 (@Zach8111) June 26, 2019

You won our contest. "you had a 50/50 chance" — Dunclecorp (@dunclecorp) June 26, 2019

Congrats on your first supporter — Bored_In_America (@Bored_In_USA) June 26, 2019

You actually have a supporter? Good for you! — Barry J (@BarryJ1981) June 26, 2019

Added a single supporter. Congratulations you have doubled your supporters! — Barry Bahrami (@BarryBahrami) June 26, 2019

Seriously, this is just getting sad now.

so cringe worthy — Jaylen (@TDMBME8387) June 26, 2019

Not sad enough to not laugh, though.