Team Mitch’s social media game is powerful. Almost as powerful as Cocaine Mitch McConnell himself.
Earlier this week, in response to this SCOTUS news:
NEW: @POTUS tells us on-camera he would fill Supreme Court vacancy before 2020 election despite past support of R decision on Merrick Garland https://t.co/LBAvnXflJt
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 24, 2019
Team Mitch posted a suitable GIF featuring “Parks and Recreation” star Adam Scott:
https://t.co/XJ5HKKkDep pic.twitter.com/nMpAMAluzm
— Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) June 25, 2019
Apparently Scott was not nearly as amused as the rest of us were:
Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him,
Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.
Thanks!
Adam
cc: @senatemajldr @McConnellPress https://t.co/0lfxuKlUiK
— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 26, 2019
Watch out, everybody! We’ve got a tough guy over here!
Oh bby what is u doin https://t.co/dNBGhro8hm
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) June 26, 2019
Ahhahaahahhaahahahahahahah https://t.co/CJzOQGfqfx
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 26, 2019
I'm so sorry this is happening to you
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 26, 2019
LOL he’s an even bigger manbaby IRL than on that show https://t.co/Zt08vyKlhr
— Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 26, 2019
Or what?
— Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻♂️ (@jtLOL) June 26, 2019
We can’t wait to find out what kind of decisive action Adam will take. Especially since Team Mitch clearly hasn’t gotten the message to be very afraid:
— Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) June 26, 2019
For. The. Win.
Lmaooooo https://t.co/1UzOikd3OR
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 26, 2019
Adam’s directive is apparently being taken just as seriously by everyone else as it is by Team Mitch:
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 26, 2019
Cry more, lib pic.twitter.com/z9H7uYt53e
— Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 26, 2019
There's not a single thing you can do about it. pic.twitter.com/JFSiEwsvRD
— Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻♂️ (@jtLOL) June 26, 2019
Mitch McConnell is the greatest majority leader in Senate history, and the Libs can't do a god damn thing to stop him pic.twitter.com/Mc3yjecR6F
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 26, 2019