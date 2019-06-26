Team Mitch’s social media game is powerful. Almost as powerful as Cocaine Mitch McConnell himself.

Earlier this week, in response to this SCOTUS news:

NEW: @POTUS tells us on-camera he would fill Supreme Court vacancy before 2020 election despite past support of R decision on Merrick Garland https://t.co/LBAvnXflJt — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 24, 2019

Team Mitch posted a suitable GIF featuring “Parks and Recreation” star Adam Scott:

Apparently Scott was not nearly as amused as the rest of us were:

Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.

Thanks!

Adam cc: @senatemajldr @McConnellPress https://t.co/0lfxuKlUiK — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 26, 2019

Watch out, everybody! We’ve got a tough guy over here!

Oh bby what is u doin https://t.co/dNBGhro8hm — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) June 26, 2019

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 26, 2019

LOL he’s an even bigger manbaby IRL than on that show https://t.co/Zt08vyKlhr — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 26, 2019

Or what? — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 26, 2019

We can’t wait to find out what kind of decisive action Adam will take. Especially since Team Mitch clearly hasn’t gotten the message to be very afraid:

For. The. Win.

Adam’s directive is apparently being taken just as seriously by everyone else as it is by Team Mitch:

There's not a single thing you can do about it. pic.twitter.com/JFSiEwsvRD — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 26, 2019