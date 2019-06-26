In case you needed further proof that Beto O’Rourke is basically the Eric Swalwell of Texas, get a load of this:

This election cycle has largely sucked so far, but watching Beto O’Rourke’s meteoric fall after being heralded by the Left and media as the second coming has been nothing short of an absolute pleasure.

Sounds like what Beto needs is a confidence booster. Or at least a height booster.

There you go!

