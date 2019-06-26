In case you needed further proof that Beto O’Rourke is basically the Eric Swalwell of Texas, get a load of this:

On MSNBC, @alexi says that sources close to Beto O’Rourke tell her that he is nervous ahead of tonight’s debate as he feels more comfortable in a retail politics setting. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 26, 2019

This election cycle has largely sucked so far, but watching Beto O’Rourke’s meteoric fall after being heralded by the Left and media as the second coming has been nothing short of an absolute pleasure.

Lol of course — DJ Manjo (@Davexmanjorin) June 26, 2019

Well, maybe he’s not cut out to be chief executive. — paul schutz jr (@schutzup) June 26, 2019

Yes, it must be hard debating when you can’t just skateboard across the stage. https://t.co/n1BmvouwbP — Liz Mair (@LizMair) June 26, 2019

Sounds like what Beto needs is a confidence booster. Or at least a height booster.

sources say he was last spotted nervously looking around the stage for a table to jump on — Nick Rock (@astoldbyNGR) June 26, 2019

No counters to stand on — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) June 26, 2019

Will they bring in a counter for him to stand on? — IndistinguishableText (@SenatorFuzz) June 26, 2019

I’m sure they can bring out a table or counter for him to stand on. That will make him more comfortable — ❤️mygreyhound (@JTyler36213241) June 26, 2019

Maybe he can stand on the podium — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) June 26, 2019

There you go!