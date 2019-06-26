It’s gonna be OK, everyone. Jimmy Fallon is here:

This week, Jimmy Fallon will take “The Tonight Show” live in its entirety for the first time ever after a major political event. “That’s the urgency that this event calls for,” said Jim Bell, the executive in charge of the show. https://t.co/B6KQDsEKbs — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) June 26, 2019

Such urgency. Can you feel the urgency?

The late-night shows are all going live after the debates, for our democracy https://t.co/WPeNcGZm04 pic.twitter.com/hFhcAR1ZkA — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 26, 2019

they should hire some journalists and pundits and anchors and cut out the comedy routines and celebrity interviews and really fill a clear gap in TV coverage of politics — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 26, 2019

LOL! Now that’s hilarious.

This is what I want from late night comedians 🤡 — ROB (@Berrettaman28) June 26, 2019

How will I know what to think about current events without the guidance and perspective of Jimmy Fallon https://t.co/t0v1hrKAow — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 26, 2019

I'm old enough to remember when The Tonight Show was funny. — Jack Daley (@RealJackDaley) June 26, 2019

Wow such late night humor. Very much entertainment. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) June 26, 2019

Such funny. So comedy. — just alan (@anythingbutdem) June 26, 2019

i urgently need to know what jimmy fallon thinks about the debates. for some reason. — CORDENTHUSIAST (@cordenthusiast) June 26, 2019

Urgency? LOL — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) June 26, 2019

Urgency?? It's freaking June of 2019 and there are literally dozens of potential candidates who will have to drop out before there's any urgency about the Dem primary. Calm down. — Nina (@NinaMMcK) June 26, 2019

No, no, no. You've all lost the plot. https://t.co/dxxVtYHzKN — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) June 26, 2019

At the rate they’re going, they won’t ever find it again.