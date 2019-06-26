Well, give Donald Trump credit for this much: He certainly has a way with words.

To be fair, Trump did not explicitly name McCain. But given the history of animosity between Trump and McCain, coupled with the “far less green pastures” quip, it’s probably not a huge stretch of the imagination to assume that Trump is referring to McCain.

Trending

Trump is usually pretty direct when he’s pissed off at someone, particularly someone like John McCain, who never kissed the ring. Do his vague remarks today mean he was just speaking generally about Republican senators who haven’t always aligned themselves with him?

Plenty of people have decided that Trump is most definitely talking about McCain. But unless Trump clarifies his remarks later, we may never know exactly what he was getting at.

 

It’s possible, but it’s not necessarily clear.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bob CorkerDonald TrumpFaith and Freedom CoalitionJeff FlakeJohn McCainsenators