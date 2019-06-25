Watching the media fall all over themselves to cover for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez et al.’s likening of detention centers to concentration camps has been nothing short of sickening. But it hasn’t been surprising. Which is why literally no one should be shocked by this utterly shameless hack job by The Hill:

Right on schedule.

It’s not. As support for this absurd narrative, The Hill’s Zack Budryk cites tweets by exactly two people — Michael Scott Moore, a former captive of Somali pirates, and David Rohde, a former captive of the Taliban — responding to the viral NowThis video of Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian discussing a case from the Obama era, a video held up as evidence that the Trump administration contends that “detained children don’t need soap, toothbrushes, or beds to be ‘safe and sanitary’ while in Border Patrol custody.”

As @AG_Conservative detailed in an excellent, damning piece for National Review, the video and the way it’s been framed are incredibly deceptive and dishonest:

And The Hill’s piece doesn’t acknowledge that at all. They’ve clearly gotten their marching orders, and they’ll run with this bogus narrative until they fall over the cliff.

Must protect the precious AOC — and her bogus narrative.

Trending

What is the purpose of The Hill’s article, other than to brazenly aid AOC in her dishonest, dangerous campaign?

Behold:

Completely deserved.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanAlexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCdetention centersgaslightingillegal immigrantsNowThisSarah FabianSomali piratesSomaliaTalibanThe Hill