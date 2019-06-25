Watching the media fall all over themselves to cover for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez et al.’s likening of detention centers to concentration camps has been nothing short of sickening. But it hasn’t been surprising. Which is why literally no one should be shocked by this utterly shameless hack job by The Hill:

Former captives say they got better treatment from Somali pirates, Taliban than migrants receive in Trump's detention centers https://t.co/xPHrV03JBe pic.twitter.com/UgwwmpVSKn — The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2019

Right on schedule.

Don’t know that this is a very honest article. — David T Jerkins (@TBj421) June 24, 2019

It’s not. As support for this absurd narrative, The Hill’s Zack Budryk cites tweets by exactly two people — Michael Scott Moore, a former captive of Somali pirates, and David Rohde, a former captive of the Taliban — responding to the viral NowThis video of Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian discussing a case from the Obama era, a video held up as evidence that the Trump administration contends that “detained children don’t need soap, toothbrushes, or beds to be ‘safe and sanitary’ while in Border Patrol custody.”

Somali pirates gave me toothpaste & soap. https://t.co/K8zCP3IVMm — Michael Scott Moore 🍑 (@MichaelSctMoore) June 22, 2019

The Taliban gave me toothpaste & soap. — David Rohde (@RohdeD) June 24, 2019

As @AG_Conservative detailed in an excellent, damning piece for National Review, the video and the way it’s been framed are incredibly deceptive and dishonest:

Here is my write-up on this dishonest video and the arguments that have come with it: https://t.co/0SqGVPQp2o https://t.co/JTL1xUk5s7 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 24, 2019

And The Hill’s piece doesn’t acknowledge that at all. They’ve clearly gotten their marching orders, and they’ll run with this bogus narrative until they fall over the cliff.

I am so sick of journalists who are hacks. A two second Google can show you that the Taliban raped women trying to protect their children. They raped women to break their husband. You f'in liars. https://t.co/zUL8S09wOj — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 25, 2019

Must protect the precious AOC — and her bogus narrative.

Three DIFFERENT WOMEN https://t.co/vcnZAzpB2y — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 25, 2019

What is the purpose of The Hill’s article, other than to brazenly aid AOC in her dishonest, dangerous campaign?

Ratio. Completely deserved. — Big Tech is Big Brother (@LibertyConv) June 25, 2019

Behold:

Completely deserved.

There is an obvious lie — Tim Smithson (@tscruisin) June 25, 2019

It’s well known that Somali pirates make for great hosts. Last time we were captured the kids almost cried when it was time to leave. Haven’t experienced Taliban hospitality, but ISIS wasn’t bad. Decent food but kinda noisy. — Trotsky Shmotsky (@shmotsky) June 24, 2019

I’d sure like to meet the person who’s been held by Somali prates, the Taliban, and THEN by the US Border Patrol. That person would have a book deal! — Rod Hummel (@Royalacresrod) June 24, 2019

The Hill is really in decline publishing crap like this. — KnoxvegasMike (@mlittle101) June 25, 2019