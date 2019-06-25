Regardless of where you stand on the border crisis politically, it would take a heart of stone not to have any compassion for the children in detention centers. They’re the only truly innocent victims in all this and are there through no fault of their own.

Responding to an AP story about children being moved out of a Border Patrol station due to inhospitable conditions, Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission president Dr. Russell Moore stressed the importance of treating migrant children “with dignity and compassion”:

The reports of the conditions for migrant children at the border should shock all of our consciences. Those created in the image of God should be treated with dignity and compassion, especially those seeking refuge from violence back home. We can do better than this. https://t.co/Cv3AmJgypn — Russell Moore (@drmoore) June 25, 2019

There’s nothing offensive about what Moore said. But Jerry Falwell Jr. managed to be offended anyway:

Who are you @drmoore ? Have you ever made a payroll? Have you ever built an organization of any type from scratch? What gives you authority to speak on any issue? I’m being serious. You’re nothing but an employee- a bureaucrat. — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) June 25, 2019

For someone who’s being so serious, he sure isn’t behaving like someone who should be taken seriously.

A Tale of Two Tweets. Russell Moore expressed shock this morning at the conditions in which migrant children are being held. And in response, Jerry Falwell, Jr…well. You just have to read it for yourselves. pic.twitter.com/Sj84OVQbZD — Amy Sullivan (@sullivanamy) June 25, 2019

This is not really a good response to what Dr. Moore actually said. https://t.co/WijdyfSIoF — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) June 25, 2019

Not even remotely. But Falwell’s super-proud of it anyway:

The "retweet your reply because you think you had a sick burn" move is a good one pic.twitter.com/HToMOIM9Kj — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) June 25, 2019

Pathetic.

What does this have to do with @drmoore’s tweet? Legitimately curious, will you help me understand? — Mark LaMontagne (@marklemontang) June 25, 2019

Once again this person disgraces himself. What does this snarky aside have to do with @drmoore's concern for the conditions immigrant children face at border facilities? Is there a decent person alive who doesn't think they shouldn't be detained in safe, sanitary conditions? https://t.co/elbI28s2Re — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 25, 2019

He’s following a Biblical command: “Speak up for those

who cannot speak for themselves,

for the rights of all

who are destitute.

Speak up and judge fairly;

defend the rights

of the poor and needy.” Proverbs 31:8-9 Obedience is all the qualification anybody needs. — Maria Chong (@mariachong) June 25, 2019

Jerry Falwell, Jr’s response to Russell Moore’s expression of concern for migrant children – a concern that President Trump agrees with, is sub-Christian. I have no idea how a Christian university can tolerate this kind of behavior from its president. What is going on? pic.twitter.com/mVgmWJFkYS — Alan Cross (@AlanLCross) June 25, 2019

Huh? Only business owners get to have opinions on border issues? The idea that some Tommy Boy preacher’s Don handed the keys to his daddy’s empire is more qualified to have opinions on moral issues than, well, anyone, is laughable https://t.co/R6NXqHL2F2 — David L. Bahnsen (@DavidBahnsen) June 25, 2019

This yes-man who claims to be a Christian leader of some sort is chastising a theologian and pastor for raising concerns about the plight of children. Even crazier, he thinks Moore has no standing to do so because he (allegedly) hasn't "built an organization" or "made a payroll." https://t.co/jKQW1PeaE3 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) June 25, 2019

"Speak not for the most vulnerable lest ye have made a payroll." https://t.co/LZXWP2xng4 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) June 25, 2019

Moral authority comes from managing payroll? By that logic the human-resources professionals of America are the most authoritative moral voices among us! https://t.co/A54WihZkeF — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) June 25, 2019

Hey @JerryFalwellJr, you are in charge of something your father built and use his name for your credibility. Perhaps you should just get back on your knees and wait for more scraps to be thrown your way by the President. Or go see the pool boy. pic.twitter.com/rgpE4TxrJ7 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 25, 2019

Dr. Moore is an honorable and principled person. These ridiculous and personal attacks on him by those who have repeatedly proven to have no principles or honor are just further testimony to that fact. https://t.co/a991kjJmrL — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 25, 2019