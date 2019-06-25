Regardless of where you stand on the border crisis politically, it would take a heart of stone not to have any compassion for the children in detention centers. They’re the only truly innocent victims in all this and are there through no fault of their own.

Responding to an AP story about children being moved out of a Border Patrol station due to inhospitable conditions, Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission president Dr. Russell Moore stressed the importance of treating migrant children “with dignity and compassion”:

There’s nothing offensive about what Moore said. But Jerry Falwell Jr. managed to be offended anyway:

For someone who’s being so serious, he sure isn’t behaving like someone who should be taken seriously.

Not even remotely. But Falwell’s super-proud of it anyway:

Pathetic.

