As Twitchy told you earlier, Mitch McConnell was fresh out of sympathy for Senate Democrats who wanted him to postpone important votes so that the seven of them running for president wouldn’t have to put their campaigns on hold.

In case that didn’t make it clear that Cocaine Mitch won’t be moved by the Democrats’ plight, here’s Team Mitch to drive the point home:

Nicely done.

