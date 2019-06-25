As Twitchy told you earlier, Mitch McConnell was fresh out of sympathy for Senate Democrats who wanted him to postpone important votes so that the seven of them running for president wouldn’t have to put their campaigns on hold.

In case that didn’t make it clear that Cocaine Mitch won’t be moved by the Democrats’ plight, here’s Team Mitch to drive the point home:

Good luck to everyone in the #DemDebate! pic.twitter.com/cnFwWHTb1z — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) June 25, 2019

Nicely done.

This trolling is next level https://t.co/rnaINLZqa5 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 25, 2019