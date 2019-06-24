Wow, can the Democrats pick ’em, or can the Democrats pick ’em?

Just-Promoted DCCC Official Has History of Homophobic, Racist Comments https://t.co/38JEORfnjF via @BrentScher — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 24, 2019

The Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher reports:

A Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee official tapped last week to lead a new multimillion-dollar initiative to connect with “people of color and younger Americans” deleted thousands of old tweets after theÂ WashingtonÂ Free BeaconÂ reached out regarding manyÂ homophobic and racially insensitive posts. Tayhlor Coleman, a longtime staffer at the committee, wasÂ namedÂ the DCCC’s first director of the cycle of engagement, a role DCCC chairwoman Rep. Cheri Bustos (D., Ill.) said would be a “tremendous challenge.” “I want to thank Tayhlor Coleman for taking on this tremendous challenge at this critical moment,” Bustos said. “I can think of no one more prepared to lead this effort than her.”

Well, if that’s the case, that doesn’t speak highly of the DCCC. Head on over to the Free Beacon for some of Coleman’s now-deleted greatest hits. They’re really something.

But it's not what she said then, it's all about what she is saying now. What people did in their past only counts when they are conservative. SMH — George Lob (@gvlob) June 24, 2019

That’s how it works. Sorry, Kyle Kashuv.

Joy Reid has some competition — Patrick_Squarepants (@PatrickSquarep6) June 24, 2019

I'm sure her account was hacked, right @JoyAnnReid ? — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) June 24, 2019

Probably a hacker tho… hey @JoyAnnReid â€˜s FBI ppl on it stat. — ðŸ™„ðŸ™„ðŸ™„ (@NRC1284) June 24, 2019

The Joy Reid homophobic time traveling hacker is on the loose again https://t.co/gRznU4t2cA — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 24, 2019

For those of you keeping score at home:

*breaths deeply*

The @dccc hired some racist homophobic lady

Beto is in fact a furry

Boot edge edge got owned at a town hall

Bernie and AOC want to give upper income earners money

there is gonna be some dumb play about the Mueller Report

Omar probably married her brother — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 24, 2019

And it’s only Monday.