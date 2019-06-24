Wow, can the Democrats pick ’em, or can the Democrats pick ’em?

The Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher reports:

A Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee official tapped last week to lead a new multimillion-dollar initiative to connect with “people of color and younger Americans” deleted thousands of old tweets after theÂ WashingtonÂ Free BeaconÂ reached out regarding manyÂ homophobic and racially insensitive posts.

Tayhlor Coleman, a longtime staffer at the committee, wasÂ namedÂ the DCCC’s first director of the cycle of engagement, a role DCCC chairwoman Rep. Cheri Bustos (D., Ill.) said would be a “tremendous challenge.”

“I want to thank Tayhlor Coleman for taking on this tremendous challenge at this critical moment,” Bustos said. “I can think of no one more prepared to lead this effort than her.”

Well, if that’s the case, that doesn’t speak highly of the DCCC. Head on over to the Free Beacon for some of Coleman’s now-deleted greatest hits. They’re really something.

