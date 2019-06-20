Well, Roy Moore is running for Senate again. Because of course he is. But let him be clear: Despite Donald Trump urging him not to run, his campaign is “not going against President Trump”:

“I’m not going against President Trump” in running, Moore says — Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) June 20, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. also told Moore to sit this one out — in no uncertain terms:

You mean like last time? You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA. Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it's time to ride off into the sunset, Judge. https://t.co/Twg9isFRkY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 28, 2019

So it should come as no surprise that the younger Trump is pretty pissed at Moore today for suggesting he’s in line with what the president wants:

This is pure fake news. I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process. https://t.co/pjfDKfoIO0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2019

Yikes.

We’re gonna need to stock up.

Hope you go to Alabama and campaign against this guy. https://t.co/fW7ctZQpJj — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) June 20, 2019

Please do.