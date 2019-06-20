As Twitchy regrets to have told you, disgraced judge and serial sexual predator Roy Moore is running for the Republican Senate nomination in Alabama. He’s got something to prove. Namely, that he’s literally incapable of shame:

Dude.

Trending

Roy Moore is definitely delusional. No arguments here.

Yeah, can you imagine a failed political candidate who insists they won their race despite having lost it?

Remind us again … was it Donald Trump who lost an election and refused to accept it?

Hey! You know something? He does!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: