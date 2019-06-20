As Twitchy regrets to have told you, disgraced judge and serial sexual predator Roy Moore is running for the Republican Senate nomination in Alabama. He’s got something to prove. Namely, that he’s literally incapable of shame:

Reporter: Why do you think you can win this election? Moore: Because I think I won the last election if it were not for the false tactics used by the Democratic operatives in Washington D.C. and the false information that was put out. pic.twitter.com/t2IJEE5Xbo — POLITICO (@politico) June 20, 2019

Dude.

Nut job. — joejustjoe (@joejustjoe) June 20, 2019

Delusional — Impeach Putin's GOP (@upcountrydesign) June 20, 2019

Roy Moore is definitely delusional. No arguments here.

He just can't accept when he isn't wanted. — Andrei Nikolayevich Bolkonsky (@AndreiNikolaye2) June 20, 2019

Yeah, can you imagine a failed political candidate who insists they won their race despite having lost it?

He is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the GOP — Stevie (@sweeneyholms05) June 20, 2019

Sounds very trumpian — So Done (@tiredoftrump) June 20, 2019

How very Trumpian he sounds. — MiMiLou (@rualncfemale) June 20, 2019

Remind us again … was it Donald Trump who lost an election and refused to accept it?

Male Hillary. Cannot accept defeat. — Jill (@mbosguru) June 20, 2019

Geez he sounds like Stacey abrahms. — William Cachwald (@cachwaldtx) June 20, 2019

Hey! You know something? He does!

Stacy Abrams and Roy Moore. Opposite sides of the same brain dead coin. https://t.co/8Jce1gZyQy — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) June 20, 2019