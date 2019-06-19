Yesterday, National Review editor Rich Lowry had the gall — the absolute gall! — to suggest to Ezra Klein that Republican opposition to Barack Obama wasn’t necessarily rooted in racism:
.@SenateMajLdr McConnell's full remarks today on #Reparations: pic.twitter.com/oySof92F3X
— Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) June 18, 2019
That quite a "we" from the guy who said "The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president." https://t.co/LYG450It0J
— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 18, 2019
It’s obviously possible to recognize the progress in race relations represented by the election of an African-American president while at the same time opposing him politically https://t.co/KwkujGU8Iq
— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 18, 2019
Lowry’s take seems like a logical one on its face, but Ezra Klein’s smart and insightful enough to read between the lines:
If you did literally everything in your power to stop the first black president from being elected and keep him from being reelected, I think it's a bit rich to claim his success as part of your answer to why reparations are unnecessary. But YMMV. https://t.co/wWJe3PNKxS
— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 18, 2019
Oh, Ezra thinks it’s a bit rich, does he? Well, conservative writer and podcaster Luke Thompson has just one thing to say about that:
No wonder they took your website away from you.
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 19, 2019
omg
— Stackem (@_Surfers_Girl) June 19, 2019
— Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) June 19, 2019
— Kevin Schurig (@AginKs) June 19, 2019
Ahhahahahahahaha https://t.co/uy7RdjS3gl
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 19, 2019
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) June 19, 2019
— Conway Stern (@therealCStern) June 19, 2019
RIP pic.twitter.com/ovAcaINOxB
— Samuel Pickwick (@PickwicksPaper) June 19, 2019