Yesterday, National Review editor Rich Lowry had the gall — the absolute gall! — to suggest to Ezra Klein that Republican opposition to Barack Obama wasn’t necessarily rooted in racism:

That quite a "we" from the guy who said "The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president." https://t.co/LYG450It0J — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 18, 2019

It’s obviously possible to recognize the progress in race relations represented by the election of an African-American president while at the same time opposing him politically https://t.co/KwkujGU8Iq — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 18, 2019

Lowry’s take seems like a logical one on its face, but Ezra Klein’s smart and insightful enough to read between the lines:

If you did literally everything in your power to stop the first black president from being elected and keep him from being reelected, I think it's a bit rich to claim his success as part of your answer to why reparations are unnecessary. But YMMV. https://t.co/wWJe3PNKxS — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 18, 2019

Oh, Ezra thinks it’s a bit rich, does he? Well, conservative writer and podcaster Luke Thompson has just one thing to say about that:

No wonder they took your website away from you. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 19, 2019

Ooooooooof.