We know Father’s Day was yesterday, but this take from Nylon columnist and Glamour writer Jill Gutowitz is still as fresh and piping-hot as it was when she originally sent it:

happy father’s day to all the men who aren’t fathers and have benefitted from their girlfriends’ abortions, yet have remained silent in the fight for safe access to abortion — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) June 16, 2019

Wow. Yaaas, kween!

YES YEESSSSSSS YES!!!!!!!!! — philosoraptor (@bananna797) June 17, 2019

Damn you cut deep. And it’s awesome. — Jesse K (@Ilovemegapixels) June 17, 2019

She makes a good point. — Michael McKinley (@1ffab60399c5459) June 17, 2019

And what point would that be, exactly? That men are only allowed to weigh in on abortions if they’re in favor of abortions? That men who actually do take advantage of women should make it easier for themselves to shirk responsibility? That being a father is a burden? That would-be fathers should fight harder to make sure that their would-be children never take their first breath?

Sorry to the fathers that wanted to be a fathers but didn’t have a choice at all! — abinetclift (@abinetclift) June 16, 2019

Yea sure. Happy "would be" fathers day for me. But the mother of my child opted to abort. I had no say (so for men having all the rights). Would have been 5 years old by now, but law school was more important. — 40 Something Dad (@LateFourtiesDad) June 17, 2019

“My girlfriend getting an abortion was the best thing I’ve ever done! 10/10 would recommend to a friend. Benefitted greatly from it!” Take a day off will you ffs — AL👨‍🚀 (@SnoozanBoyle) June 17, 2019

Not liking this idea that a person benefits from the death of another person. But I do like recognizing these men as fathers and the impact it has on the mothers because it means there was a child. — Bevan Vanderhill (@bevanderhill) June 17, 2019

This is so gross — Frances Powers (@fran_pow) June 17, 2019

It really is:

Yeah hi I’ve got something you should read https://t.co/c60G3mkL6a https://t.co/ztig4laHY0 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 17, 2019