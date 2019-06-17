We know Father’s Day was yesterday, but this take from Nylon columnist and Glamour writer Jill Gutowitz is still as fresh and piping-hot as it was when she originally sent it:

Wow. Yaaas, kween!

Trending

And what point would that be, exactly? That men are only allowed to weigh in on abortions if they’re in favor of abortions? That men who actually do take advantage of women should make it easier for themselves to shirk responsibility? That being a father is a burden? That would-be fathers should fight harder to make sure that their would-be children never take their first breath?

It really is:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionfather's dayfathersJill Gutowitzmenpro-abortion