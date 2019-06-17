Chris Quintana covers college and education for USA Today, so we’re supposed to assume he’s got some credibility when it comes to matters of college and education. But with Harvard rescinding Kyle Kashuv’s admission, Quintana is ripping off his mask of journalistic objectivity and tying himself into knots to justify, as Ben Shapiro called it, Harvard’s “insane, cruel standard”:

And what, pray tell, does any of that have to do with what’s happened to Kyle Kashuv?

This is some hardcore apples-and-oranges BS from a supposed education expert.

Trending

Why doesn’t Chris just come out and say that he agrees with Harvard’s decision? At least he’d be being honest. And that would be a hell of a lot better than what he’s playing at now.

In other words, Chris, whatever point you’re trying to make is, well, pointless.

Harvard has set quite a few regrettable standards.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: acceptanceChris QuintanacollegeeducationHarvard UniversityKyle KashuvrescindedUSA Today