Chris Quintana covers college and education for USA Today, so we’re supposed to assume he’s got some credibility when it comes to matters of college and education. But with Harvard rescinding Kyle Kashuv’s admission, Quintana is ripping off his mask of journalistic objectivity and tying himself into knots to justify, as Ben Shapiro called it, Harvard’s “insane, cruel standard”:

It's also worth remembering the acceptance rate at Harvard is 4.5 percent. They can and do turn away students. https://t.co/LUJJ8BwS8Q — Chris Quintana (@CQuintanaDC) June 17, 2019

More on Harvard's 2023 class here: https://t.co/ZOVStRV0Ae — Chris Quintana (@CQuintanaDC) June 17, 2019

Harvard did something similar back in 2017 related to a private meme page: https://t.co/QnT6f66PSJ — Chris Quintana (@CQuintanaDC) June 17, 2019

And what, pray tell, does any of that have to do with what’s happened to Kyle Kashuv?

No, they did not. Those were kids that had already been admitted and said things as part of a group associated with Harvard students. That is significantly different than punishing someone for private messages from years before they were admitted. https://t.co/pttpNA2hq5 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 17, 2019

This is some hardcore apples-and-oranges BS from a supposed education expert.

Complete non sequitur. — Don't Wiretap Me Bro (@spongeworthy2) June 17, 2019

And your point is what exactly? JFC — scody smalls (@s_codysmalls) June 17, 2019

Imagine thinking this point relates to the issue at hand in any way. — Wesley Mullins (@wesleyamullins) June 17, 2019

Why doesn’t Chris just come out and say that he agrees with Harvard’s decision? At least he’d be being honest. And that would be a hell of a lot better than what he’s playing at now.

What’s the statistics of them doing this AFTER they are accepted? — susannah whan (@SusannahWhan) June 17, 2019

The university doesn't comment on individual acceptance rates, so hard to know unless the students themselves share the information. — Chris Quintana (@CQuintanaDC) June 17, 2019

In other words, Chris, whatever point you’re trying to make is, well, pointless.

TIL "turn away" means "rescind an accepted application" — Joe (B) [for BASF] (@Joseph_Leamon) June 17, 2019

It's also worth remembering that they had already accepted him. — Future Buyer of a Phil Kessel Coyotes Jersey (@cleverhandleguy) June 17, 2019

After they were accepted? https://t.co/HTnbVsDtgr — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) June 17, 2019

You know they accepted him, right? — See Jack Run (@CrackaJackin) June 17, 2019

Turning away isn't the same as rescinding — Jason VarGrom is our Ace: 33-131 (@Braddigan89) June 17, 2019

They accepted him and later decided to rescind. Rescind is not the same as decline from the outset. I guess it was too difficult for you to distinguish the difference. — Luis Travieso (@luistravieso53) June 17, 2019

He was already part of the 4.5 percent. — David Satanas (@DavidSmejkal666) June 17, 2019

Entirely a different story to offer it, hold it, and rescind it at the last possible moment. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) June 17, 2019

And if they'd rejected him for this during the regular acceptance period…you might have a point. But that's not what happened in this instance. Harvard retroactively rejected him AFTER he rejected all other admissions/scholarship offers and the application period ended. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 17, 2019

If they had turned him away in April, you might have a better argument. By waiting this late gate, it has effectively prevented him from getting into ANY competitive school because it is past their acceptance date. This late is just cruel and biased. — I am Schweik (@ddwoolwine) June 17, 2019

But they had already NOT turned Kyle away. They had accepted him. And in reliance on that, he declined numerous scholarship offers. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) June 17, 2019

Except he was already accepted, but hey what's the truth when there's a remorseful kid to be dunked on? Tribe uber alles, right? So what's to be done? I've asked and no one can answer. What is the penalty for a stupid mistake at 16 when a person fully owns it? https://t.co/yKHqTbg6Rv — Crotchety Old Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 17, 2019

Sure, usually at the start… not well after a candidate has taken their acceptance and turned down all other offers. This late in the game, the kid is now stuck with few options. Of course now Harvard has set a new standard that they may regret. — DankFarmBot (@Oldbrokedroid) June 17, 2019

Harvard has set quite a few regrettable standards.