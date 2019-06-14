If only conservatives weren’t so obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She’s just Alex From The Bronx, Public Servant. It’s not as if she’s trying to turn herself into a celebrity or something!

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley recently declared AOC a member of “the Destiny’s Child of OTC birth control” because of AOC’s work on a bill to make birth control available over the counter, an effort GOP Sen. Ted Cruz has offered to work with her on.

Hi there @tedcruz hit up our girl @pattymurray she and I have already written the bill, album dropping tomorrow 😉 @AOC's vocals (& original co sponsorship) = on point. @KatieHill4CA’s an original too. Just call it the Destiny's Child of OTC birth control https://t.co/Ri2q1Viez4 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 12, 2019

Just so we’re clear, though:

To those asking, yes @PattyMurray’s the Beyoncé of the group. Thank you for your long-standing leadership on reproductive justice Senator https://t.co/OWRkUU8dOs — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 12, 2019

That doesn’t mean AOC doesn’t want to take control of the mic:

🎶 Can you pass these bills /

For affordable birth control pills /

If they don’t want to- /

Then the GOP is through 🎶 – Bills by Congressional Destiny’s Child 👸🏾👸🏽👸🏻 cc @AyannaPressley https://t.co/XdfJvI1wSc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 14, 2019

Isn’t she the best?

Kween AOC’s so busy being awesome, that she is evidently still not aware that the GOP wanted to make birth control available over-the-counter years ago, but AOC’s friends at Planned Parenthood opposed it and the Democrats weren’t willing to risk losing the return on their investment.

Even when you are right, you manage to be wrong: https://t.co/Kuryi4ArjI

Your Senate colleagues killed a previous OTC bill. There is no need for dishonesty. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) June 14, 2019

Considering it was the GOP who tried to make them available over the counter, and your Dem pals blocked it, you can sit all the way down. https://t.co/LFCDrxvfRM — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) June 14, 2019

Also:

Dems have a majority in the House. If the bills do not pass, it would mean Dems voted against them. — TooManyGrasshoppers (@NotEnoughAnts) June 14, 2019

So you sing all you want, AOC. You can’t drown out reality. Or the cringe. There’s just so much cringe.

I'm cringing so hard right now. — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) June 14, 2019

