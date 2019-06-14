If only conservatives weren’t so obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She’s just Alex From The Bronx, Public Servant. It’s not as if she’s trying to turn herself into a celebrity or something!

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley recently declared AOC a member of “the Destiny’s Child of OTC birth control” because of AOC’s work on a bill to make birth control available over the counter, an effort GOP Sen. Ted Cruz has offered to work with her on.

Just so we’re clear, though:

That doesn’t mean AOC doesn’t want to take control of the mic:

Isn’t she the best?

Kween AOC’s so busy being awesome, that she is evidently still not aware that the GOP wanted to make birth control available over-the-counter years ago, but AOC’s friends at Planned Parenthood opposed it and the Democrats weren’t willing to risk losing the return on their investment.

Also:

So you sing all you want, AOC. You can’t drown out reality. Or the cringe. There’s just so much cringe.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

