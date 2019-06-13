Earlier today, Donald Trump unveiled his plans for an Air Force One redesign:

"Here's your new Air Force One." Pres. Trump shows @GStephanopoulos mock-ups of his vision for the next generation of the presidential aircraft during an exclusive @ABC News interview. https://t.co/pk06Xt4hJ5 pic.twitter.com/daO2s3wNhN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 13, 2019

The Washington Post was on it:

President Trump shared mock-ups of an Air Force One with a new paint scheme — featuring colors remarkably similar to those on his own corporate jet — in a television interview broadcast Thursday as Democratic lawmakers moved to impede such a change. “Take a look at this,” Trump said to ABC News host George Stephanopoulos as he displayed some options for the makeover. “Here’s your new Air Force One.” The mock-ups swap out the current sky blue and white for a color scheme that includes white, red and dark blue — in nearly identical shades that appear on the jet in which Trump used to fly around the country during his 2016 campaign. The colors are inverted on the Air Force One design, with the white on top and dark blue on bottom.

This is worse than Trump colluding with Russia. And speaking of Russia, CNN White House reporter Jeremy Diamond also noticed something “familiar” about the new color scheme:

🤔 this color scheme looks familiar pic.twitter.com/waJBxcRfda — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 13, 2019

Sweet. Fancy. Moses. You know what this means, don’t you? Donald Trump is obviously a Putin plant. No, seriously. There are some people who actually believe this:

Make sure this can be covered up after Komrade Trump leaves office. — Wendy Wood (@WWoodUK) June 13, 2019

At the very least, this proves that Donald Trump is totally deranged and stuff.

America will become the mirror of Trump Organization. — Anita Pavoni (@AnitaPavoni) June 13, 2019

The making of a fascist dictator. — mike cucci (@MikecucciCucci) June 13, 2019

He’s the greatest troll of all time. Future presidents will have to fly in a plane designed by Trump and looking similar to Trumps private plane. — Jonas Danner (@LudwigvMises) June 13, 2019

Unless they redesign it, too. Though at the rate we’re going, Trump’s going to have several more years to fly around in that thing.

It does! — Michael Kruse (@michaelkruse) June 13, 2019

Does Trump’s proposed new color scheme resemble that of his branded private plane? Yes, it’s similar. The thing is, red, white, and blue might also look “familiar” for a different reason.

It’s red, white, and blue… — Bambam (@Bambam8109) June 13, 2019

Yes,red white and blue would be familiar — Escobedo (@margo_escobedo) June 13, 2019

To the American flag…… — Michael Ingraldi 狂88 (@protusmose) June 13, 2019

RED/WHITE/BLUE……. so US flag colors….. got it! — Michael (@M1keeuk) June 13, 2019

Yeah, I mean …how dare they design it to be red, white and errrr……blue. 🙄 — DS (@deb35d) June 13, 2019

They are still America's colors, they are the colors on the US flag. That he painted his private plane that way doesn't change that fact. — Mark U. Okoli (@RealSaintMark) June 13, 2019

Red, white and blue. That's damned suspicious. (Better question is why they went with light blue for the last one.) They've been using vatiations on this scheme since JFK. pic.twitter.com/qpyVGwgjHM — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) June 13, 2019

Red white and blue yes. Our colors. Stop trying to make a story out of nothing — Dominic Sciarretta (@DomScia696) June 13, 2019

Trump wants to paint AF1 red, white and blue? The traitor. You people are insane. — Tits on a Bull (@Noseriously6) June 13, 2019

Trying to make a mountain out of every Trump molehill is why the Left is in the mess they’re in. You’d think maybe they’d’ve learned their lesson by now.