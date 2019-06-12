Sorry, everybody, but even thought Beto O’Rourke’s poll numbers are circling the drain, it seems we’re still not quite out of the woods when it comes to cringeworthy attempts by the media to make him look super-cool.

Today, it’s The Hill’s turn:

More from The Hill:

O’Rourke, a former member of a punk rock band himself, said on a podcast that a friend first gave him the group’s 1979 double album “London Calling” in high school and that the album “absolutely changed my life.”

“The urgency in that music. Politics in a way I had never experienced it before,” O’Rourke said.

During a June 6 appearance on the San Francisco Chronicle’s “It’s All Political” podcast, O’Rourke praised the band’s call for rebellion and a more revolutionary kind of politics.

“Wearing their politics on their sleeve. Trying to be a voice for those who otherwise would not have a voice — but then making it popular. Bringing me in through the beat, the riffs, Mick Jones’s soaring vocals. They just absolutely changed my life,” O’Rourke continued.

If it’s possible to die of secondhand embarrassment, well, consider us dead.

You feel like that’s what he’s doing because that’s what he’s doing.

It’s just so painful. And totally ripe for mockery.

So very Beto.

All of them.

Accurate.

