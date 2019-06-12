Democrats are a classy bunch. How classy, you ask? Well, let’s go to California Democratic Rep. Norma Torres for an example:

Quote of the day, from the House floor: Rep. Norma Torres: “Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a women’s right to choose.” — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 12, 2019

Follow up, after Rep. Rob Woodall (R-Ga.) asked Torres if she wanted to change her statement. Torres: “Mr. Speaker, if it pleases my colleagues on the other side, I will withdraw my statement about sex-starved males on the floor.” — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 12, 2019

Watch:

"Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman's right to choose."

— Rep. @NormaJTorres pic.twitter.com/xKRo1BlxHK — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 12, 2019

Wow. Such empowered. Much badass.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.