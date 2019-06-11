Tom Nichols is truly an expert when it comes to finding ways to remind us that Tom Nichols is an ass. Here’s his latest offering:

From a friend in #LosAngeles, from LAT. A guy living in a car with his 18 month old daughter and his wife who is, yes, pregnant again. But at least the baby has a laptop. As we can see. (Unless it’s a toy. I can’t find the text version of the story.) pic.twitter.com/dAicYdXSnp — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 11, 2019

In a sea of bad Tom Nichols takes, that one’s floating near the top.

societal failure — elizabeth bruenig (@ebruenig) June 11, 2019

Most definitely. Tom’s such an expert at being awful, he makes it look easy.

What’s the point you’re trying to make, Tom? — RotterdamParagliding (@RParagliding) June 11, 2019

All that matters is the point he successfully made. Which is that he’s a garbage person.

Hi. I checked our files for a higher-res photo. Looks like an old DVD player. pic.twitter.com/Tsxd5gZSd6 — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) June 11, 2019

Update: This looks like a TruTech PVS12701. You can get one on eBay for $30. https://t.co/HoYhkXWTbP — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) June 11, 2019

It looks like an older portable dvd player. — Corey Fineran (@CoreyFineran) June 11, 2019

If you had bothered to enlarge the photo, you would have seen it’s a portable DVD player. A brand new one costs $44 at Walmart. Pretty sure that much money wouldn’t rent an apartment anywhere. Way to poverty shame Tom. pic.twitter.com/7IdtsX0G82 — JoAnne O’Bar Legat (@rebellegrrl) June 11, 2019

Even if it were a laptop, a brand new one costs about $100 at Walmart. Again, not enough to rent an apartment anywhere in the US. pic.twitter.com/h4vYGbzlVJ — JoAnne O’Bar Legat (@rebellegrrl) June 11, 2019

But Tom’s the expert!

"poor people are not allowed to have families or access to anything that makes life slightly more bearable" — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) June 11, 2019

The Expert has logged on to shame poor people for having children. The Expert also does not know what a portable DVD player looks like (as if that matters insofar as shaming homeless people for providing their children with some level of comfort is concerned). Go get ‘em, Expert! https://t.co/SVo4ONgJPe — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 11, 2019

YESSSS, DRAG THE HOMELESS BABY AND HER EXPECTING MOTHER, KING. — Huckabeeter Parker (@TylerHuckabee) June 11, 2019

Feel good yet, Tom?

Day’s not over — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 11, 2019

I knew you’d respond with pride. Your arrogance isn’t a badge of honor. Some people are actually suffering in this country and one paycheck lost puts them on the streets. You would do well to learn that instead of spitting on them. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 11, 2019

I’m not spitting on them. I’d like to know why two kids in 18 months is a good idea when you’re living on the edge. But the story, interestingly, does not discuss him. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 11, 2019

Did you read it, Tom?

Maybe read the article first. It took exactly one google search. https://t.co/Zc7tjROLoM — Alice Clark (@wonderlandsiny) June 11, 2019

The guy lost his job. And most Americans don't have sufficient savings for an emergency situation like this. Maybe have a little compassion. — Matt Walker (@tmattwalker) June 11, 2019

Why have compassion when you can have expertise?

The Death of Expertise by ratio. Tom really stepped in it this time.

Okay, everyone, it’s a heartless take, and I’m preserving it here while deleting it. I still don’t think non-judgementalism is the answer – we’ve tried that – but I don’t why she’s pregnant and they’re in a car. Neither do you. Wish there was more on it. pic.twitter.com/aAZF21dZsu — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 11, 2019

Nice try, jagoff.

lol he deleted it and wrote an “apology” that tries to share blame for his knee-jerk cruelty. “I don’t why she’s pregnant … Neither do you.” true, but the only person who shamed them for the crime of being poor with children was you, Expert. this isn't a *we.* this is a *you.* pic.twitter.com/8zC7PTrrRU — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 11, 2019

Own your expertise, Tom. Own it.