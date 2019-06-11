Some people never learn.
As Twitchy told you, New York Times op-ed contributor Wajahat Ali thought it would be a good idea to push an easily debunked lie about Dan Crenshaw — and question his patriotism for good measure:
After Crenshaw thoroughly chewed Ali up and spit him out:
Hey “journalist,” maybe you should check your facts. I am a co-sponsor. Nice try though.
Also, “patriotism”: https://t.co/3jSAFc5prw pic.twitter.com/1GURun1cr4
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 11, 2019
Ali deleted his original tweet, replacing it with a half-assed apology:
I deleted this b/c Dan Crenshaw supported the Fund in May after being a holdout. Apologies to him for the tweet. I have no problem admitting it & correcting the record with facts. For those trying to "own" me, especially as you still promote "alternative facts," enjoy Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/njJ9fcNKZK
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 11, 2019
Don’t worry, Wajahat. We’re enjoying our Tuesday plenty. Because you’ve given us the immense satisfaction that comes with watching you double down on your ignorance and hackery:
Thanks for letting me know. I'm glad you did and I have no problem correcting and updating the record with facts. Now try it with your comments about Ilhan Omar. You'll feel better. Sincerely, a fellow patriot. https://t.co/6bAsYBpxsY
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 11, 2019
Which comments would those be? The ones where Crenshaw accurately quoted Ilhan Omar and rightly called her out over her despicable remarks about the 9/11 terrorists?
Just take it. pic.twitter.com/W0QAzzB6nS
— Smokey Johansson (@smokeyjoh) June 11, 2019
The correct response there is "I'm sorry"
— Joseph Backholm (@josephbackholm) June 11, 2019
Ali’s not sorry for what he said; he’s only sorry he got caught.
An apology with a lecture isn't an apology.
In this case, it's shameful.
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 11, 2019
Nice non-apology. Enjoy the ratio.
— Tommy Hackenbruck (@TommyHacksaw) June 11, 2019
Apparently Ali was sick on the day his J-school professor taught the art of quitting while you’re behind.
— Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) June 11, 2019
Find another vocation. https://t.co/U5PHkvgwkv
— TRON SIMPSON (@TRONSHOW) June 11, 2019
Hey, the world can always use more gravediggers.
Stop digging. Because the hole you're digging for yourself is getting larger with this non-apology https://t.co/5VY9HX0Zjs
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 11, 2019