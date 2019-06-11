As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is having quite a bit of trouble with the “optics” of arguing for congressional pay raises. Apparently representing yourself as a voice for the working class while claiming that you’re entitled to more of the working class’ money doesn’t play well with a lot of people.

Well anyway, AOC’s strategy of painting a pay raise as not a pay raise seems to be part of a larger strategy. In case you’re not clear on exactly what that strategy is, the Daily Wire has helpfully mapped it out:

Yep, that pretty much sums it up.

To compare AOC to an Underpants Gnome would be an insult to Underpants Gnomes. At least the Underpants Gnomes were good at something.

Hey, good point! AOC’s over here demanding more money while there are still people out there who aren’t living in luxury apartments with garbage disposals and golf simulators. Guess she tried to skip phase 2 and go straight to “profit.”

