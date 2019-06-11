As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is having quite a bit of trouble with the “optics” of arguing for congressional pay raises. Apparently representing yourself as a voice for the working class while claiming that you’re entitled to more of the working class’ money doesn’t play well with a lot of people.

Well anyway, AOC’s strategy of painting a pay raise as not a pay raise seems to be part of a larger strategy. In case you’re not clear on exactly what that strategy is, the Daily Wire has helpfully mapped it out:

1. employed for 5 months

2. loses out on 25,000 jobs

3. drafts laughable anti-cow legislation

4. ???

5. asks for a raise pic.twitter.com/sLXyja08tc — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 11, 2019

Yep, that pretty much sums it up.

Sounds legit — Bossoffunny (@bossoffunny) June 11, 2019

😂😂😂 — Phillip "the" Church (@PhilChurch23) June 11, 2019

To compare AOC to an Underpants Gnome would be an insult to Underpants Gnomes. At least the Underpants Gnomes were good at something.

What happened to “ones home comes before another’s profit?” I’m sure @AOC already has a nice home so there’s no need for her to make any more profit according to her thinking. — Bobby (@Bosfan14) June 11, 2019

Hey, good point! AOC’s over here demanding more money while there are still people out there who aren’t living in luxury apartments with garbage disposals and golf simulators. Guess she tried to skip phase 2 and go straight to “profit.”