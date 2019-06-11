As Twitchy told you yesterday, the New York Times has decided that the best way to prevent themselves from publishing anti-Semitic political cartoons is to do away with political cartoons altogether. They don’t seem to be quite so concerned about publishing pro-communist dreck, however.

I don't think the problem at the NYT is the political cartoons, I think it is the whole darn thing… https://t.co/wCUDn4vP3X — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 11, 2019

No kidding. The powers that be on the New York Times editorial board thought that what their op-ed page has really been missing lately is a full-throated defense of communism. To rectify the situation, they gave Aaron Bastani some space to adapt his book, “Fully Automated Luxury Communism: A Manifesto,” for the masses:

We can see the contours of something new, a society as distinct from our own as that of the twentieth century from feudalism. But to grasp it will require a new politics, writes @AaronBastani. https://t.co/a3VDcEylv5 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) June 11, 2019

Communism is hardly new politics. It’s been wreaking havoc for quite some time now.

oh baby pic.twitter.com/Er5NLGJtnw — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 11, 2019

“Oh baby” is right. Check this action out:

So we have to go beyond capitalism. Many will find this suggestion unwholesome. To them, the claim that capitalism will or should end is like saying a triangle doesn’t have three sides or that the law of gravity no longer applies while an apple falls from a tree. But for a better world, where everyone has the means to a good life on a habitable planet, it is an imperative. We can see the contours of something new, a society as distinct from our own as that of the 20th century from feudalism, or urban civilization from the life of the hunter-gatherer. It builds on technologies whose development has been accelerating for decades and that only now are set to undermine the key features of what we had previously taken for granted as the natural order of things. To grasp it, however, will require a new politics. One where technological change serves people, not profit. Where the pursuit of tangible policies — rapid decarbonization, full automation and socialized care — are preferred to present fantasies. This politics, which is utopian in horizon and everyday in application, has a name: Fully Automated Luxury Communism. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

Oh yeah. It sounds great.

If you told me this was satire, I’d believe it https://t.co/20JE88ThPy via ⁦@nytopinion⁩ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 11, 2019

“This piece reads like every other pitch for utopian communism in world history.”

“What if I add the words, “fully automated luxury”?

“Brilliant.”https://t.co/DbapLHUyfi — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 11, 2019

This sounds like every dystopian sci-fi movie literally ever https://t.co/hu88WY5mlo pic.twitter.com/1hexJVJwWU — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 11, 2019

Don’t even know where to begin with how wrong and scary this is: https://t.co/uMOnrCK8X2 #bravenewworld — Thomas Holman (@twholman01) June 11, 2019

Except the Workers Paradise always seems to end up in executions and prison camps. https://t.co/DjdL1IekTN — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) June 11, 2019

What a pile of BS. https://t.co/cJ9ep92Ta5 — Tom Rogan (@TomRtweets) June 11, 2019

This is the most nonsensical thing I’ve read in I don’t know how long. It is logically incomprehensible. https://t.co/sMAo016Uwb — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 11, 2019

How did this nonsensical, patently absurd, and unapologetically communist refuse find its way in the @nytimes? https://t.co/fYz7yBidxY — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) June 11, 2019

Given their history, the New York Times is actually the perfect home for this refuse. Walter Duranty would be so proud.