Despite all their very hard and serious work, the Resistance hasn’t managed to take Donald Trump down yet. But they may be on the verge of a real breakthrough, thanks to Bette Midler’s keen eye and interest in American history:

Trump looks more like William Howard Taft every day. He too, only served one term. #VoteBlue2020 pic.twitter.com/elas5KV6qH — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 11, 2019

Well, that settles it, then.

He might as well just resign now. Meanwhile, it’s good to know that body-shaming is great again:

Funniest picture!!!! Gross.. lol lol — Candyce fillmore (@FillmoreCandyce) June 11, 2019

Now I know where the meaning of “stuffed shirt” comes from 🤦‍♀️ — Patricia (@pebert2) June 11, 2019

Those buttons are holding on for dear life. . — Muppet.xo (@spenceleesandra) June 11, 2019

I see a button popping soon — Johnny (@J_CareyWSU) June 11, 2019

Nah, Taft had some class and wore his clothes to fit nicely with his weight. — C. Supergan (@C_Supergan) June 11, 2019

He has been stress eating 😜😜😜 — jmac (@JohnMcrorie) June 11, 2019

Here here! BLOATUS to the end. — Ellen Gunter (@ellengunter) June 11, 2019