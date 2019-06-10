Jussie Smollett is super-stoked that it’s Pride Month, you guys:

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏾 @octarell_again 🙏🏾 So much #PRIDE A post shared by @ jussiesmollett on Jun 10, 2019 at 9:48am PDT

That was his first Instagram post since January, and CNN is on it:

Actor Jussie Smollett celebrated Pride month in his first Instagram post since January, when the "Empire" actor first said he was the victim of a hate crime, a claim later refuted by police https://t.co/2dJYJvA1hl — CNN (@CNN) June 10, 2019

They can’t quite bring themselves to say “he lied.”

"A claim later refuted by police" ?!

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

You mean….. HE LIED AND HE GOT CAUGHT. #idiots #CnnIsFakeNews — Beverly (New account. Who dis?) (@Bevroley) June 10, 2019

A claim later refuted by police implies he wasn't the victim of a hate crime, when the truth is he attempted to stage a hate crime against himself, but apples and bananas, right @CNN? — el_shoeberto (@el_shoeberto) June 10, 2019

Why opt for real news when the fake news is so much juicier?