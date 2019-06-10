Jussie Smollett is super-stoked that it’s Pride Month, you guys:
View this post on Instagram
That was his first Instagram post since January, and CNN is on it:
Actor Jussie Smollett celebrated Pride month in his first Instagram post since January, when the "Empire" actor first said he was the victim of a hate crime, a claim later refuted by police https://t.co/2dJYJvA1hl
— CNN (@CNN) June 10, 2019
They can’t quite bring themselves to say “he lied.”
“Later refuted”
So pathetic https://t.co/iW1v0x8H6d
— Meech (@michi83) June 10, 2019
"A claim later refuted by police" ?!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
You mean….. HE LIED AND HE GOT CAUGHT. #idiots #CnnIsFakeNews
— Beverly (New account. Who dis?) (@Bevroley) June 10, 2019
A claim later refuted by police implies he wasn't the victim of a hate crime, when the truth is he attempted to stage a hate crime against himself, but apples and bananas, right @CNN?
— el_shoeberto (@el_shoeberto) June 10, 2019
Why opt for real news when the fake news is so much juicier?