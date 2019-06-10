Where would we be if we didn’t have Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to remind us that Republicans are OK with children dying in floods?

What?

It’s not anyone’s stance on climate change (though AOC certainly doesn’t think it’s the end of the world when an inconvenient unborn baby dies). And why isn’t AOC calling out all the Democrats who refused to vote in favor of her precious Green New Deal? Oh, right. Because she made excuses for them instead — and continued to blame Republicans for every social ill under our overactive sun.

Just like the media who fawn over her, AOC doesn’t let the truth get in the way of a juicy narrative, no matter how false that narrative is.

As long as it brings her closer to making her authoritarian dream a reality, no smear is beyond the pale.

