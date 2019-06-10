Where would we be if we didn’t have Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to remind us that Republicans are OK with children dying in floods?

You know those people who say that climate change isn't a big deal because it won't be the end of the world? I wrote about them, and that, in my newsletter this week. pic.twitter.com/91rg2k58s6 — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) June 10, 2019

Imagine having your home destroyed, or losing your child to a devastating flood, or having a whole crop wiped out &crippling your community’s future. Then someone comes up to you and says, “Well, it’s not the end of the world.” That’s what the GOP’s stance is on climate change. https://t.co/C3Xm5BM05x — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2019

What?

NARRATOR: That's the not the GOP's stance on climate change. https://t.co/76tdxZKqsS — RBe (@RBPundit) June 10, 2019

It’s not anyone’s stance on climate change (though AOC certainly doesn’t think it’s the end of the world when an inconvenient unborn baby dies). And why isn’t AOC calling out all the Democrats who refused to vote in favor of her precious Green New Deal? Oh, right. Because she made excuses for them instead — and continued to blame Republicans for every social ill under our overactive sun.

I come from a long line of farmers. Crops have been wiped out many times through the centuries for many different reasons. Risk is inherent. Mother Nature is older than time. — KRenner (@KRenner2) June 10, 2019

Imagine having your home destroyed and then congresswoman from Queens walks up to you and says, "I'm going to use your tragedy to further a totally unrelated political agenda." That's what you are doing. Not every natural disaster is the result of climate change. — Andrew Haack (@ahaacksucks) June 10, 2019

Imagine freezing to death in -20 temperatures and someone comes up to you and says, "We can't have a little bit of warming, that would be the end of the world." Well, that's the Green New Deal's stance on climate change.#HoorayForClimateChange — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) June 10, 2019

Wrong, it’s that there is more factors that affect climate, not just what people do. And again, if you’re not aiming this at China or India, you’re not serious about “climate change” — 1/4 Semi-pro Sarfer (@SNerd621) June 10, 2019

Just like the media who fawn over her, AOC doesn’t let the truth get in the way of a juicy narrative, no matter how false that narrative is.

Imagine working very hard to provide for your family and yourself, only to have a tax and spend politician come and take away most of the proceeds in the name of paying your supposed "fair share". pic.twitter.com/6dadJA6uG6 — Tommy Cooper (@TommyCo00052175) June 10, 2019

Imagine seeing everything in life through the lens of government dependency. No thanks. — Jeremy Ingham (@J_Ingham20) June 10, 2019

As long as it brings her closer to making her authoritarian dream a reality, no smear is beyond the pale.