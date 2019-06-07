Well, there’s no denying that Donald Trump has a way with words. Especially after this:

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

Confused? You’re not alone:

The moon is a part of Mars? https://t.co/Grk0kPvYsF — Rasputin's Murderess🌊💦🔫⚰ (@pipandbaby) June 7, 2019

The moon is a part of Mars???? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 7, 2019

Oh yeah I guess I forgot. pic.twitter.com/0RqRDb7YyW — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 7, 2019

Nasa finally released a photo the REAL photo of the dark side of the moon. pic.twitter.com/hkYYN4rbZz — Ben (@BenHowe) June 7, 2019

To be fair:

These tweets are less than one month apart. pic.twitter.com/vVf6uc3waO — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 7, 2019

Actually reading these together makes more sense. After reading 1st tweet, seems the "of which a moon is a part" phrase is him saying we'll be going to the moon as part of the Mars project. Seems he's saying that NASA should be placing more emphasis on more exciting Mars aspect. https://t.co/3WT7TNZLXR — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) June 7, 2019

1/ This tweet offers a useful, non-ideological opportunity to diagram Trump's unusual sense of grammar. Here "of which the Moon is a part" refers back to "the much bigger things we are doing," not "Mars." He did not say the Moon is part of Mars. Trump's subjects seldom line up. https://t.co/aeg02clkAi — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) June 7, 2019

Taking liberties with grammar is just how Donald Trump rolls. That being said, his tweet actually makes a pretty good case for a Space Force:

we need a space force so we can steal the moon back from mars https://t.co/ploVIwzlIG — Emma Thatcher (@emmajthatcher) June 7, 2019