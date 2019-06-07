In case you missed it, the Washington Post recently learned that an Iraqi sheikh likes to stay at a Trump hotel:

NEW: We got leaked documents detailing 1,200+ different stays at @realDonaldTrump's hotel. Here's the guest who stayed the longest: a sheikh who wants to be president of Iraq, and who wants the U.S. to strike Iran.

He spent 26 nights in a suite.https://t.co/d4qF2xTE8t — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) June 6, 2019

You may not realize what a huge deal this is. Good thing we’ve got Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to read between the lines for us:

Sure looks like powerful people are trying to bribe the President into war. https://t.co/e4L4YcrGKp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2019

We dunno … to us, it looks more like AOC’s trying to stir crap up for likes and retweets.

Ummm Congress declares war. WTF with this one — anthony polini (@pdog999) June 7, 2019

You’re going to have to elaborate on that. Be specific. — Justin (@_ThisJustin_) June 7, 2019

She’s not one for specifics. Mainly because details tend to completely undermine whatever BS argument she’s attempting to make.

That quite the accusation — c (@cmillslarson) June 7, 2019

Seriously, what basis does she have for making such an inflammatory accusation?

People are paying money to stay in a hotel. This happens every day. — Steph (@steph93065) June 7, 2019

Trump owns a hotel.

A sheikh stays at Trumps hotel for 26 nights.

Therefore, we are going to war! Great logic! — ⏳ Mark ⏰ (@MarkHess1052) June 7, 2019

I think you’re reeeeeeally teaching here man. These are crumbs at best — [FREN] Hick (@AfloatHickory) June 7, 2019

I despise this type of crap. Just throw out a serious allegation for no other reason than to get your supporters frothing. https://t.co/tz0bUHFJ4C — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) June 7, 2019

Her strategy appears to be working:

What's tragic is that many people who don't bury their heads in the sand about foreign policy are thinking "Well of COURSE rich and powerful men are bribing the president to go to war." Corruption has become too normalized and cynics enable it. — La Renarde En Rose🌹 (@threetails) June 7, 2019

I believe we should bring back the draft. Maybe Congressmen would think twice about going to war if their kids or friend's kids would be in the mix We now have an all "volunteer" military. But remember the signing bonuses to go to Iraq? Sending poor folks to do their bidding. — Joe Hayek (@JHayek2014) June 7, 2019

Rent a suite – get a complimentary war. — Industrial Tape (@IndustrialTape1) June 7, 2019

Can’t wait to hear how this will protect our “freedoms” — bathtub four loko (@dmbestor) June 7, 2019

Yes and putting Americans in harms way in the process. For what??? oil!!! — Claude Bourgoin (@baurgy) June 7, 2019

Nothing sketchy to see here. Nope. All business as usual. When you profit from war you find ways to wage endless war. (And, at the cost of the lives of others.) — Matt Gullatta (@MGullatta) June 7, 2019

Rich and powerful people and Republicans prefer when others do the paying and the dying, remember that, — Fred (@Fred29554863) June 7, 2019

Actually, this is what you need to remember: