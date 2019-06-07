In case you missed it, the Washington Post recently learned that an Iraqi sheikh likes to stay at a Trump hotel:

You may not realize what a huge deal this is. Good thing we’ve got Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to read between the lines for us:

We dunno … to us, it looks more like AOC’s trying to stir crap up for likes and retweets.

She’s not one for specifics. Mainly because details tend to completely undermine whatever BS argument she’s attempting to make.

Seriously, what basis does she have for making such an inflammatory accusation?

Her strategy appears to be working:

Actually, this is what you need to remember:

