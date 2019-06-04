It was insane enough when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likened her luxury D.C. apartment to New York City public housing.

INSANE: @AOC compares her thousands of dollars a month luxury apartment building in a high-end DC neighborhood to NYC public housing. pic.twitter.com/fmKqR5xjfx — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) June 4, 2019

But this … this is arguably even worse:

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): “Our guarantee to having a home comes before someone else’s privilege to earn a profit.” pic.twitter.com/B1qSCK57OQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 4, 2019

We cannot. We literally cannot.

Are the home builders allowed a profit? — Evelyn 🐊 #GetJackto10K (@EvelynLouise8) June 4, 2019

People are gonna live in really crappy apartments if landlords can't make a profit. — Ginny Gin Gin (@gint518) June 4, 2019

AOC, the economic moron. That deluxe apartment she rents exists because of profit. — lowcountrycalm (@lowcountrycalm) June 4, 2019

Since when was owning a home a right that was to be guaranteed by the gov't? — Thors Hammer & Nails (@ThorsNails) June 4, 2019

Never. Since never.

I was batting for her to be getting better but she clearly doesn't understand how any of this works. — JessieFromNY 🗽 (@S33kerTruth) June 4, 2019

Honestly, if AOC didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent her.

Holy crap. 😳 — Habakkuk Girl (@UprightReformer) June 4, 2019

She is nuts. — BaseballTag (@shoutout_TAG) June 4, 2019

She is … a socialist.

Dear @AOC, The fact that you believe it’s a “privilege” for one to go out and do something valuable in exchange for compensation above its cost in an effort to support one’s health, safety, and lifestyle is precisely why so many people call you “stupid.” https://t.co/MNot0PmRvt — 🇫🇷 The eyes of Fred are upon you (@fredontwittur) June 4, 2019

And, even more frighteningly, why so many people love her.