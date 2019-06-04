It was insane enough when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likened her luxury D.C. apartment to New York City public housing.

But this … this is arguably even worse:

We cannot. We literally cannot.

Never. Since never.

Honestly, if AOC didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent her.

She is … a socialist.

And, even more frighteningly, why so many people love her.

