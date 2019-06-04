It was insane enough when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likened her luxury D.C. apartment to New York City public housing.
INSANE: @AOC compares her thousands of dollars a month luxury apartment building in a high-end DC neighborhood to NYC public housing. pic.twitter.com/fmKqR5xjfx
— Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) June 4, 2019
But this … this is arguably even worse:
Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): “Our guarantee to having a home comes before someone else’s privilege to earn a profit.” pic.twitter.com/B1qSCK57OQ
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 4, 2019
We cannot. We literally cannot.
Are the home builders allowed a profit?
— Evelyn 🐊 #GetJackto10K (@EvelynLouise8) June 4, 2019
People are gonna live in really crappy apartments if landlords can't make a profit.
— Ginny Gin Gin (@gint518) June 4, 2019
AOC, the economic moron. That deluxe apartment she rents exists because of profit.
— lowcountrycalm (@lowcountrycalm) June 4, 2019
Since when was owning a home a right that was to be guaranteed by the gov't?
— Thors Hammer & Nails (@ThorsNails) June 4, 2019
Never. Since never.
I was batting for her to be getting better but she clearly doesn't understand how any of this works.
— JessieFromNY 🗽 (@S33kerTruth) June 4, 2019
Honestly, if AOC didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent her.
— Chris Jones ✝️🇺🇸 (@Christian4XP) June 4, 2019
Wut? pic.twitter.com/VeejMCzcOK
— Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) June 4, 2019
— uS nosaJ (@azndadthoughts) June 4, 2019
— Alex Luna (@AIexanderLuna) June 4, 2019
Holy crap. 😳
— Habakkuk Girl (@UprightReformer) June 4, 2019
She is nuts.
— BaseballTag (@shoutout_TAG) June 4, 2019
She is … a socialist.
Dear @AOC,
The fact that you believe it’s a “privilege” for one to go out and do something valuable in exchange for compensation above its cost in an effort to support one’s health, safety, and lifestyle is precisely why so many people call you “stupid.” https://t.co/MNot0PmRvt
— 🇫🇷 The eyes of Fred are upon you (@fredontwittur) June 4, 2019
And, even more frighteningly, why so many people love her.
The scariest part isn't that she made such a crazy statement, but that there are people clapping and hollering in agreement with such insanity.
— Carl Lipbaum (@Husker8675309) June 4, 2019