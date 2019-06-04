Last week’s deadly shooting in Virginia Beach really lit a fire under Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. Like Eric Swalwell, he’s got some really solid ideas about how to prevent further mass shootings:

Va. Gov. Ralph Northam is recalling lawmakers to push for gun control legislation after the Va. Beach shooting that includes universal background checks, an "assault weapons" ban, a suppressor ban, and a ban on bump stocks. "If we can save one life…it is worth it." pic.twitter.com/g9VGe9RX2y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 4, 2019

Is that so, Governor?

A rapist and an klansman in this one shot is kinda amazing. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 4, 2019

And when you consider that Ralph Northam has actually argued in favor of the right to murder innocent people, it gets extra fun.

The freaking irony in that statement considering his stance on abortion. #LiberalLogic — T Hill (@terri4pta) June 4, 2019

“If we can save one life….it is worth it. “

Ok, now do abortion @GovernorVA — Bundle of tissue Shannon (@SLVR1981) June 4, 2019

This is the same guy that's okay with post birth abortion, right? — needsanap (@cheri311) June 4, 2019

….but “saving one life” isn’t “worth it” if you’re a baby in the state of VA, according to Northam. — Grimm (@RGrimm26) June 4, 2019

"If we can save one life…it is worth it." Interesting. Northam didn’t seem to feel that way about babies surviving a botched abortion. — Brad is Very Bad (@BradBieghler) June 4, 2019

If @GovernorVA really wanted to save “one life,” he should rescind his support for abortion. This showboating is about appeasing the NOVA and DC elites. — “We are what we love.” (@eriksonsghost) June 4, 2019

Ralph Northam has no interest whatsoever in saving lives. At the end of the day, gun control boils down to one thing: control. Controlling the public — and controlling the narrative.

It should be noted when it comes to the Va. Beach shooting, the shooter went through a background check, used two .45 caliber handguns and bought them years apart. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 4, 2019

So none of these proposals would actually prevent what happened — Purveyor Of Logic (@commanderdata85) June 4, 2019