Last week’s deadly shooting in Virginia Beach really lit a fire under Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. Like Eric Swalwell, he’s got some really solid ideas about how to prevent further mass shootings:

Is that so, Governor?

And when you consider that Ralph Northam has actually argued in favor of the right to murder innocent people, it gets extra fun.

Ralph Northam has no interest whatsoever in saving lives. At the end of the day, gun control boils down to one thing: control. Controlling the public — and controlling the narrative.

