We’ve all been on pins and needles ever since last week, when Barack Obama stood up on a stage in Brazil and lied through his teeth about U.S. gun policy.

Surely the fact checkers would finally call him out for his brazenly dishonest claims, right? Right???

Well, today, PolitiFact, the King of the Fact Checkers, finally got around to covering Obama’s remarks, and they’ve issued their official ruling:

Sounds pretty harsh. We’ve gotta be in full-on “Pants on Fire” territory, for sure.

Oh:

Taking the elements of his statement together, we rate this claim Mostly False.

Mostly false.

Is it really that difficult for PolitiFact to just admit that Barack Obama lied about this?

