Remember earlier this year when Joe Biden sought to dispel with any notions that China poses a threat to us?

Democrat Joe Biden downplays China's threat to the U.S. economy, says while stuttering, "They're not ther-ther-ther competition for us" pic.twitter.com/GegsLrZ4U7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2019

Well, good news, everyone! We still have nothing to worry about:

Biden again downplays China threat: “what are we worried about” from countries in Asia?https://t.co/qgOQp4srks pic.twitter.com/XZY9Q04UjK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2019

This is fine.

How can China be an economic or geopolitical threat when they aren’t even diverse? https://t.co/jbQSZbEo3X — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) June 4, 2019

I’ve seen this movie before. Only it had Obama, and he was diminishing concerns about Russia and Iran. https://t.co/mIrnN7lMXr — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 4, 2019

It’s déjà vu all over again. And his timing, as usual, is impeccable:

On the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square, Democrat Joe Biden once again downplays the threat posed by China: "What are we worried about countries in Asia for?"pic.twitter.com/LPqv6ZxN8X — Harry Cherry (@TheHarryCherry) June 4, 2019

JFC on a pogo stick, Biden says this on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre? https://t.co/oWrDve6Kgh — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 4, 2019

Tank Man could not be reached for comment pic.twitter.com/vADFu2weNT — 🤡 FISA Follies 🤡 (@OverpaidA) June 4, 2019

Guess after all these years, it’s still not worth hurting China’s feelings. Especially as long as they’re apparently willing to do business with his son.

Especially since his son is in China's pocket… — bsudah, cigar and whiskey consumer extraordinaire (@bsudah) June 4, 2019

He needs China to keep cutting checks to his son. — NeverSocialism (@ACIR9) June 4, 2019

"How could a country that gives $ millions to my son just for being my son ever be bad?" — Brian D. Liddicoat (@SenorDroolcup) June 4, 2019

Right?

How is this guy their "top" pick? — LL26 (@justa_mi_gal) June 4, 2019

Can the Dems pick ’em or what?

Uncle Joe, the foreign policy expert — Robert Gourley (@rlgourley) June 4, 2019