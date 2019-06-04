Remember earlier this year when Joe Biden sought to dispel with any notions that China poses a threat to us?

Well, good news, everyone! We still have nothing to worry about:

This is fine.

Trending

It’s déjà vu all over again. And his timing, as usual, is impeccable:

Guess after all these years, it’s still not worth hurting China’s feelings. Especially as long as they’re apparently willing to do business with his son.

Right?

Can the Dems pick ’em or what?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaJoe Bidentiananmen squareTiananmen Square massacre