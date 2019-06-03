The Associated Press recently wrote an article about Donald Trump’s kind words for Colin Powell and his wife Alma. The end of the article mentioned Trump’s visit to a church in northern Virginia:

Earlier Sunday, Trump stood on stage as the pastor of a Northern Virginia church asked God to give Trump wisdom to lead the country.

Trump stood with David Platt, pastor of McLean Bible Church in Vienna as Platt made the request as part of a nationwide day of prayer for Trump that had been called for by the Rev. Franklin Graham.

That bit isn’t really the meat of the story; it actually feels like it was just tacked on at the end. Naturally, for some outlets, it’s the most important part:

ABC News thought it was so important, they shared it more than once:

The thing is, we’re not sure what about that headline constitutes news.

