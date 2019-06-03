The Associated Press recently wrote an article about Donald Trump’s kind words for Colin Powell and his wife Alma. The end of the article mentioned Trump’s visit to a church in northern Virginia:

Earlier Sunday, Trump stood on stage as the pastor of a Northern Virginia church asked God to give Trump wisdom to lead the country. Trump stood with David Platt, pastor of McLean Bible Church in Vienna as Platt made the request as part of a nationwide day of prayer for Trump that had been called for by the Rev. Franklin Graham.

That bit isn’t really the meat of the story; it actually feels like it was just tacked on at the end. Naturally, for some outlets, it’s the most important part:

Virginia pastor asks God to give Trump ‘wisdom’ to lead US. https://t.co/1kztTAZZN7 pic.twitter.com/y6JHyZ3Iig — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) June 2, 2019

Virginia pastor asks God to give Trump 'wisdom' to lead US https://t.co/qaDha6eSoP pic.twitter.com/FYgyWJVriz — NEWS 1130 (@NEWS1130) June 2, 2019

ABC News thought it was so important, they shared it more than once:

The pastor of a Virginia church has asked God to give President Donald Trump wisdom to lead the country. https://t.co/RRXpoitGHQ — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2019

The pastor of a Virginia church has asked God to give President Donald Trump wisdom to lead the country. https://t.co/1GHHV4Kzpv — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2019

The thing is, we’re not sure what about that headline constitutes news.

Most of the article is about the Lincoln Medal award. What is this? — Kyle Galloway (@kgalloway86) June 3, 2019

How is this news worthy? — Albie (@aemsports) June 2, 2019

#pastors and Priests all over the US regularly ask for divine guidance for all politicians 🌞 — Hunker Christian (@turkeyslider) June 2, 2019

Cool. That’s a legit request and something all American believers should be praying for. — Bart Munson (@bamunson) June 3, 2019

Most churches do that, for every president. The Bible tells us to pray for our leaders, they need it. — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) June 3, 2019

Why is this a headline? Are the people who wrote it unfamiliar with church prayers/offered intentions? Every Mass I have attended has prayed for wisdom for world leaders, including former Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton, etc. pic.twitter.com/KKbhWQKErP — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 3, 2019

No, they're not familiar. They're sitting in NYC thinking they've totally pwned the cons right now — JD (@downi94) June 3, 2019