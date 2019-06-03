Oh em gee, you guys. Did you hear? They love Barack Obama up in Toronto:

Barack Obama gets a standing ovation at Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Toronto.

Via blogTO pic.twitter.com/Dqqf3P1rYW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 3, 2019

For Neera Tanden, that’s just further evidence of how magical things were under Obama’s steady hand:

I hope Barack Obama just shows up places in the public eye every couple of weeks through the next election just to remind people what it was like to have a decent, intelligent, compassionate president. So they know we can have that again. https://t.co/bEeap5F0rG — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) June 3, 2019

Or maybe to remind us that serial liars lived in the White House before Donald Trump ever set foot in it. Last week, Barack Obama was in the public eye in Brazil, where he lied through his teeth about U.S. gun policy. Not exactly something a “decent, intelligent, compassionate” person should be doing.

Also to remind the voters what a failure he was with the economy… https://t.co/QYAyrjWANF — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@mooshakins) June 3, 2019

Well, yes. There’s also that. Not that the cult cares:

I love him!! Like, I want to do a flying leap into his arms and cry on his shoulder and beg him to save me (us)!!! That’s not creepy, right? — TheHonestTruth (@PursuiteOfTruth) June 3, 2019

Nope. Sounds kinda nice. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) June 3, 2019

Miss him so much, come back every day, heeelllllppppp uuuusssss pic.twitter.com/9tXltvo7Nz — Red Hen (@srirachamatic) June 3, 2019

Help them right over the cliff. Again.