As Twitchy told you over the weekend, Mr. Reliable Source himself Brian Stelter teased an upcoming interview with actress Ann Dowd, one of the stars of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Because apparently after having some time to think about it, we’re actually “a few steps from the Handmaid’s Tale” after all.

Well, the interview finally came to pass, and Stelter breathlessly shared it this morning (for those of you unfortunate enough to have missed it):

The video’s even better:

These sources are reliably … uninformed. So, just the kinds of sources Stelter relies on.

Trending

We thought that went without saying.

Anyway, we’re not sure if Stelter’s got next Sunday’s guests booked yet, but if not, maybe he can reach out to some more reliable sources to get us the news we can really use:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAnn DowdBorder crisisBrian StelterGileadheartbeat billsheartbeat lawsillegal immigrationJesuspro-abortionPro-lifeThe Handmaid's TaleWarren Littlefield