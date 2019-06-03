As Twitchy told you over the weekend, Mr. Reliable Source himself Brian Stelter teased an upcoming interview with actress Ann Dowd, one of the stars of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Because apparently after having some time to think about it, we’re actually “a few steps from the Handmaid’s Tale” after all.

Well, the interview finally came to pass, and Stelter breathlessly shared it this morning (for those of you unfortunate enough to have missed it):

I asked "Handmaid's" star Ann Dowd how close or how far America is from the reproductive dystopia of Gilead. Her answer: "We're a heck of a lot closer than we were in season one, which is terrible." https://t.co/cm3SiGA29A — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 3, 2019

The video’s even better:

These sources are reliably … uninformed. So, just the kinds of sources Stelter relies on.

So much journalisming — ROCK THUNDERPUNCH (@RokThunderpunch) June 3, 2019

Actors are reliable sources now? — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) June 3, 2019

And she’s an expert on the topic because she has a lead role??? Geez — GOP FanGirl (@GOPfangirl) June 3, 2019

Wow! Hard hitting “expert” analysis! — Jibber Brain (@JibberB) June 3, 2019

So glad you consulted the Hollywood actress. She totally has her finger on the pulse — Extremely Stable Genius Lauren (@Lauren34391486) June 3, 2019

Another great interview with an expert! I mean she does star on a T.V. show and the producer (a man) is there as well…great job CNN…I am more informed. — corandog (@corandog) June 3, 2019

Well if the actress of a fictional TV show said it… 🙄 You seriously think this is news, Brian? — Santos L. Halper (@Cromulentness) June 3, 2019

Sorry, did you say this woman was an ACTRESS? PRO TIP: Guests with credentials are always preferred when trying to spread political bias and scare viewers. pic.twitter.com/OSVFi6Yr2A — William Colvard (@WilliamColvard) June 3, 2019

We thought that went without saying.

At the end of the day, when you get home, do you honestly think to yourself "I've done an honest day's work"? — George (@_vitruvio) June 3, 2019

Anyway, we’re not sure if Stelter’s got next Sunday’s guests booked yet, but if not, maybe he can reach out to some more reliable sources to get us the news we can really use: