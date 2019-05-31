As Twitchy told you, Media Matters senior fellow Matthew Gertz is breathlessly trying to do damage control after America Rising’s clip of Elizabeth Warren trying to claw her way out of the Indian burial ground caught fire. But MMFA’s still a relatively small fish in a big pond, so Gertz needs whatever help he can get. Good thing he’s got the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel to help him out:

Oh, for sure. Remember that Democracy Dies in Darkness and stuff.

Dave Weigel’s free to miss it, too:

He’s right about Republicans being better at this stuff. But when it comes to Warren, he’s completely full of it.

Ha!

No kidding.

It’s true:

You’ve got your work cut out for you, Dave.

We’re all counting on you.

