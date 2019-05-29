Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy has a problem with guns. Fine. That’s his prerogative. But if his anti-gun arguments are so compelling and airtight, why does he have to resort to statements like this to sell his agenda?

The Crime Bill included a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines. It prevented countless massacres. You are in the pocket of the gun lobby and have allowed these mass slaughters to happen just to protect a political ally. THAT is what you’re responsible for. https://t.co/RaWCyx4W1p — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 28, 2019

When can we expect Chris Murphy to take responsibility for the B.S. he’s peddling?

That statement is utterly ridiculous. — Leslie 🍀 (@BikerChick9999) May 29, 2019

Mr Murphy, there is simply no way to justify this statement. Countless Massacres? — Dave (@metcal1962) May 29, 2019

It did no such thing — Ken O'Connell (@kenoconn) May 29, 2019

Which massacres did it prevent? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 28, 2019

"It prevented countless massacres"

Name three. — Lone Wolf Mob (@ReaLoneWolfPack) May 29, 2019

Come on man, you know, those massacres that didn’t happen. Follow the logic. It’s crystal clear! — CR (@tussen29) May 29, 2019

There's absolutely no way to know that any massacres were prevented because of the assault weapons ban. It's pure speculation on your part. https://t.co/3zoeu1GcqM — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) May 29, 2019

No one has demonstrated it prevented anything, which is why you couldn't link any supporting evidence. You are in the pocket of the gun-grabbers lobby and have allowed people to think you will prevent mass shootings by taking guns away from those who follow laws. https://t.co/XqpQeKfzpI — Crotchety Old Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 29, 2019

It didn't, for example, prevent Columbine. Unfortunately. https://t.co/XqpQeKfzpI — Crotchety Old Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 29, 2019

Yep, it prevented so many massacres that they let the ban on so-called "assault weapons" lapse for lack of evidence that it had any effect. Not only do you not know what an assault weapon is, your grasp of history is tenuous at best. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) May 29, 2019

This is literally untrue. Also, there's ZERO evidence that gun laws of the type you are proposing have any impact on mass shootings or the fatility rates of mass shootings that do occur.https://t.co/4VteFM3QEl — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 29, 2019

If Chris Murphy wants to be taken seriously by gun rights advocates, he’s going to need to retire his current act and come up with something better.